Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last year, Marvel's Midnight Suns launched on Playstation and Xbox consoles to high levels of praise. It is still coming to Switch at some point (we assume) though word on the Nintendo release has dried up ever since the "at a later date" announcement appeared last August.

Seeing a console in need of some superhero turn-based tactics, Daedalic Entertainment has today announced that Capes will be flying to the Switch to aid that very struggle later on this year.

Much like the aforementioned title, Capes is a tactics game centred around a bunch of powered-up heroes (only without the pesky Marvel licenses). Instead of planning your attacks across the battlefield as Iron Man, Wolverine or Hulk, Capes introduces a whole new team of original heroes with abilities ranging from super speed to elemental manipulation. You will have to build the best team possible to take on a dystopian city run by supervillains.

While the above trailer lacks some of the visual flare that we previously saw in Midnight Suns, it looks like developers Spitfire Interactive will at least be using its great powers responsibly, seemingly having a strong sense of differentiation between each of the hero classes.

For a little more information about the game, check out the following from Daedalic Entertainment:

FEATURES:

Be Mighty: Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities!

Assemble Your Team: Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn’t based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day!

Level Up: Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades!

Defeat Evil: Face down vile villains and criminal corporate henchmen. Do you have what it takes to free your city from the clutches of villainy?

We don't have an official release date announced for this one just yet, though with Steam demos on the horizon, here's hoping that it won't be too long. We will be sure to keep you updated when any more news flies into view.

What do you make of Capes? Thinking of giving it a go? Let us know in the comments!