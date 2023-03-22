Capcom's survival horror series Resident Evil has been back in the headlines recently due to the upcoming release of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 Remake. In the lead-up to this launch, Japanese publication Famitsu has put out a call - asking readers to nominate their favourite Resident Evil characters of all time.

They've now released the top 10 list, and perhaps to no surprise, Leon S. Kennedy took out the top spot. Leon first appeared in the series in Resident Evil 2 (1998) alongside Claire Redfield, and later on in 2004 he was the protagonist of Resident Evil 4.

1. Leon S. Kennedy (2637 pts)

2. Jill Valentine (1675 pts)

3. Chris Redfield (1530 pts)

4. Ada Wong (1019 pts)

5. Claire Redfield (858 pts)

6. Albert Wesker (731 pts)

7. Ethan Winters (721 pts)

8. Rebecca Chambers (377)

9. Piers Nivans (355 pts)

10. HUNK (330 pts)

If this has got you in the mood for some Resident Evil action on Nintendo platforms, Capcom is currently hosting sales in select regions in the Wii U and 3DS 'final' eShop sales. You can also get a number of older titles via the Switch eShop.

And if you would like to learn more about the new version of Resident Evil 4 or just see what it looks like alongside the original release, our friends at Pure Xbox have released this impressive comparison video: