The 3DS and Wii U eShops are shutting down at the end of this month. Ahead of this, lots of game developers have been slashing prices on their libraries across both platforms. Capcom is the latest to do this - with an absolutely massive sale taking place on both digital storefronts at the moment.

You can get 3DS titles for like Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, all of the Phoenix Wright games, Resident Evil and even Street Fighter for just $2.99 USD. The same pricing applies on the Wii U eShop - with games like DuckTales: Remastered and Resident Evil Revelations also going for this price.

pic.twitter.com/uzM3yDZS6L Capcom sale on US eShop (plus final 3DS fire sale, and probably Wii U eShop) https://t.co/AmcDgw1Uzx March 9, 2023

Capcom's not the only publisher doing the last-minute fire sale. Other developers like WayForward and Thunderful have also joined in on the shutdown sales.