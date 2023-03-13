Next week, Atelier fans will be able to get their hands on Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, the latest game in the sprawling RPG series that's the scourge of concise headline writers across the gaming web. Originally scheduled for launch in February, this third entry with Ryza at the helm arrives on 24th March and will be the 15th(ish — it gets a little complicated due to delisted non-DX releases) game in the series to appear on Nintendo Switch.
That's a bumper set of quality RPG-ing from Gust and Koei Tecmo, and with compilation bundles available for a couple of the sub-series (the Dusk Trilogy and Mysterious Trilogy), it's likely that any Atelier fan with a passing interest has multiple entries sitting on their Switch. With Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg lined up for a July launch and bringing everything full circle with a remake of the first game in the series, there's plenty more alchemy in Switch gamers' futures, it seems.
Which begs the question in the headline above: Which of the Atelier games available on Switch is best? It's a tough one to answer given all the different flavours, so we're asking you lovely people to weigh in and help us rank every Atelier title on Switch.
Dammit, I was hoping this article would tell me. I have no idea as I've never played them. Am I missing out?
@GrailUK - It's a tad difficult to say depending on what you like. Many "series" have fundamental changes to their mechanics that make them feel different from one another.
Honestly, I think Ryza has done immeasurable help to understand the series better. With many things streamlined to essentially "digest" what Atelier is. So start there.
After that, Sophie and the "Mysterious" series that follows are a good taste of what the series is capable of. Followed by "Arland" series, which I believe is a truest experience to all things Atelier.
@GrailUK
theyre super chill rpgs with some very in depth item crafting, you can seriously spend ages tweaking and optimising your gear with various traits and stats giving you a massive amount of customization.
Ryza 1 tends to be a common recomendation for newer players, it slowly introduces you to its mechanics and also has a nice relaxing vibe wheres Atelier sophie 2 had my favourite crafting overall, the later ones have generally good switch ports and sophie 2 is even one of those rare cases where it gives you a "visuals" and "performance" option.
I've scored the lot of them 9/10 (except Nelke) so that doesn't do much to help establish the best of them but if I have to pick, I'd go with Atelier Sophie 2 as I thought it was the best one yet. Which is kinda funny as Atelier Sophie might be my least favourite of them so I wasn't super excited about it getting a direct sequel initially.
While not the best Atelire game, I would say that "Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World" is the best Atelire game to have on Switch, and is probably my most played Switch game over all.
While the games in the core series are generally better (some by a wide margin) they don't exactly play well on Switch and they are not portable friendly given you can't get much done playing 10-15 mins at a time, so I would say the Switch is the worst place to play them.
Ateliers of the New World plays great on Switch, is turn based, and has infinite replayablity. I always find myself going back to it any time I'm on vacation or traveling because it's simple, relaxing, and easy to pick up and put down.
So many games in this series, and yet I've not played a single one. Atelier Ryza does look good, though. Def want to get to it someday, although when that day will actually roll around is anyone's guess.
Look forward to seeing what all 3 western fans of this series have to say
Sophie is such a sweetheart, the plot and the battle system are great too. Also,
Can't say. I only played Lydie & Suelle and Lulua for a bit. But so less, that I can't give a rating. I just got Atelier Sophie 2 and I hope this one finally nails me.
Either way, I regret selling the other 2 since they are expensive now
@GrailUK yeah, same — the recent review of Ryza 3 did perk my interest in checking out that particular series, but RPGs by their very nature seem quite time-sinky
Only played Lydie and Suelle, and it was wonderful! 10/10. I have some other games in the series, but have not played them yet.
