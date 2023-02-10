Earlier this week we got a look at Nintendo's Q3 financial figures for FY 2023 and there were some big milestones crossed — Switch outselling the Game Boy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passing 50 million sales and much more besides. All this pointed towards a Q&A session with the company's directors that would be looking to the future of the console, unpacking what's to come next and maybe giving a hint at some projects in the pipeline.

Well, the Q&A has today been published and the contents are... not quite as fulfilling as we would have hoped.

What is echoed across all eight questions in the six-page document is that Nintendo is entering (what the directors frequently refer to as) "uncharted territory". This is a console that is heading into its seventh year on the market (a point that is equally hammered home throughout) and the director's responses seem to suggest a certain level of tiptoeing around what comes next, especially when considering the Switch's declining sales. As the Nintendo Representative Director and President, Shuntaro Furukawa, candidly states:

Sales have been steady entering the fourth quarter, but in the Nintendo Switch’s seventh year, it might be hard to increase unit sales with hardware-related initiatives alone.

The cure for now, it seems, it to focus on releasing new Switch titles and maintaining the appeal of those that are already out:

we want to maintain a high level of engagement with the hardware and create new demand not only by releasing new titles but also by working further to convey the appeal of existing titles.

This sense that there is more juice in the tank is something that is reflected in a number of the Director's answers. There was a growing concern in the build up to the February Direct Showcase that Nintendo has nothing planned for the second half of 2023 following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While we now know that we will be getting some new titles in the following months (Pikmin 4 releases on 21st July, for example) this is a concern that can noticeably be seen in the report's questions — which, bear in mind, were asked prior to the Direct.

On this very matter Furukawa reaffirmed that there will be more titles coming to the Switch in the latter half of the year (no surprise there), though he did not go into detail about what form these will take:

Nintendo Switch is coming up on its seventh year of sales in March, and we see this as uncharted territory in the history of our dedicated video game platforms. Under these circumstances it is hard to imagine that hardware sales will continue to grow at the same pace they have to date. However, there are titles under development for Nintendo Switch, and new titles will continue to be proposed going forward.

Looking through the rest of the company's answers, Furukawa and Hajime Murakami (Executive Officer) remain tight-lipped. There is some discussion on last year's success for both Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, described as products that are "building long-lasting relationships with our consumers," and there is also brief mention of Nintendo's continued desire to make games with a "unique entertainment appeal" like Nintendo Switch Sports and Ring Fit Adventure in the future.

However, what is noticeably absent from the discussion is any mention of future hardware. Neither the questions nor the responses touch on anything outside of the Switch for the duration of the document.

We can't help but think it a little strange that one of the company's hottest topics was not to be addressed in any capacity (even when discussing the Switch's declining sales numbers), but it is likely that the company will keep schtum on such matter until an official announcement is revealed somewhere down the line.

The Q&A summary has now been published in full online, so be sure to check it out for the complete rundown of each response.

What do you make of the Switch's future? Find the absence of hardware discussion suspicious? Let us know in the comments!