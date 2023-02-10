Earlier this week we got a look at Nintendo's Q3 financial figures for FY 2023 and there were some big milestones crossed — Switch outselling the Game Boy, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passing 50 million sales and much more besides. All this pointed towards a Q&A session with the company's directors that would be looking to the future of the console, unpacking what's to come next and maybe giving a hint at some projects in the pipeline.
Well, the Q&A has today been published and the contents are... not quite as fulfilling as we would have hoped.
What is echoed across all eight questions in the six-page document is that Nintendo is entering (what the directors frequently refer to as) "uncharted territory". This is a console that is heading into its seventh year on the market (a point that is equally hammered home throughout) and the director's responses seem to suggest a certain level of tiptoeing around what comes next, especially when considering the Switch's declining sales. As the Nintendo Representative Director and President, Shuntaro Furukawa, candidly states:
Sales have been steady entering the fourth quarter, but in the Nintendo Switch’s seventh year, it might be hard to increase unit sales with hardware-related initiatives alone.
The cure for now, it seems, it to focus on releasing new Switch titles and maintaining the appeal of those that are already out:
we want to maintain a high level of engagement with the hardware and create new demand not only by releasing new titles but also by working further to convey the appeal of existing titles.
This sense that there is more juice in the tank is something that is reflected in a number of the Director's answers. There was a growing concern in the build up to the February Direct Showcase that Nintendo has nothing planned for the second half of 2023 following the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While we now know that we will be getting some new titles in the following months (Pikmin 4 releases on 21st July, for example) this is a concern that can noticeably be seen in the report's questions — which, bear in mind, were asked prior to the Direct.
On this very matter Furukawa reaffirmed that there will be more titles coming to the Switch in the latter half of the year (no surprise there), though he did not go into detail about what form these will take:
Nintendo Switch is coming up on its seventh year of sales in March, and we see this as uncharted territory in the history of our dedicated video game platforms. Under these circumstances it is hard to imagine that hardware sales will continue to grow at the same pace they have to date. However, there are titles under development for Nintendo Switch, and new titles will continue to be proposed going forward.
Looking through the rest of the company's answers, Furukawa and Hajime Murakami (Executive Officer) remain tight-lipped. There is some discussion on last year's success for both Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, described as products that are "building long-lasting relationships with our consumers," and there is also brief mention of Nintendo's continued desire to make games with a "unique entertainment appeal" like Nintendo Switch Sports and Ring Fit Adventure in the future.
However, what is noticeably absent from the discussion is any mention of future hardware. Neither the questions nor the responses touch on anything outside of the Switch for the duration of the document.
We can't help but think it a little strange that one of the company's hottest topics was not to be addressed in any capacity (even when discussing the Switch's declining sales numbers), but it is likely that the company will keep schtum on such matter until an official announcement is revealed somewhere down the line.
The Q&A summary has now been published in full online, so be sure to check it out for the complete rundown of each response.
What do you make of the Switch's future? Find the absence of hardware discussion suspicious? Let us know in the comments!
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Comments (40)
It seems to be slowing down to me. I’m betting the successor comes out at the end of this year or beginning of next
Of course Nintendo is going to release more switch games after TOTK. I'm expecting some more stuff like Metroid Prime Remastered and the Mario Kart Booster Pass though. More Remasters/Remakes and DLC than big new games.
A 7 years old video game machine is already considered old / outdated.
Nintendo should prepare a new successor of Switch when Switch is 7 years old.
Could also mean they might look at the possibility of making games to be released on both the Switch and it's successor, similar to some games did when Nintendo did the jump from Gamecube to Wii and Wii to Wii U (and that Sony often has done with their playstations).
The "drought" that was the final period of the Wii U before the Switch was released is something I believe Nintendo wants to avoid
Successor in 2027 let's go
Furukawa is hardly going to admit that they have nothing. Perhaps they do have something, but until they say something, easier to assume nothing. As much as I enjoyed the recent direct; all of Nintendo's stuff were games and DLC announced previously with one new announcement of an admittedly decent remaster. Perhaps they are waiting for Zelda to pass, perhaps they are preparing a new console, perhaps they have dropped the ball; it's all irrelevant anyway; we still going to have to wait until they finally decide to say something.
Great! Now where is the next Mario game that isn’t a sports game??
@WiiWouldLikeToPlay you won’t hear me complain if we FINALLY get those Wii U HD Zelda ports!!
As they have just releasing Metroid Prime 1, there will be 2 and 3 in the works, to milk it for all it's worth.
If the successor is coming by March 2024, we'll hear about about it in May 2023 (even in the form of just a codename and release month) at the latest because of the shareholders meeting about the fiscal year ending March 2024.
If you want to sell more Switch just announce a new starfox, fzero, donkey kong, new DLC for smash, game cube in the online expansion for example
Mario Movie, Zelda TOKT O-led , Direct Hype GB/GBC/GBA metroid it's only februari so more to come sales will be fine.
2024 march "new switch"
@TheBigK I think that’s the most realistic approach.
The market has been pretty much saturated for a while now. There's only so many people you can sell the Switch to.
We're also seeing less and less interest from the medium-sized and bigger Western development studios, which is a shame, though understandable from their perspective.
wished they had announced switch lite oled
It’s a roundabout way of saying “we have nothing to announce at this time” That is also not saying that they have nothing they’re working on. Nintendo always has new hardware in development, they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it. And right now still isn’t the time to them, I guess. Maybe because of parts, technology, market, maybe all 3? Once sales drop to, say, 12 or 13 million we might get a teaser. Then a full blown announcement definitely when it’s below 10. But 18 million is still damn good for a 7 year old system.
Simple; Switch can keep doing well by launching more games from Nintendo’s neglected IPs. While no F-Zero, Star Fox, or even Donkey Kong isn’t surprising, it IS surprising that there’s still no new Mario game announced, not even a sports game. There’s still an opportunity to announce a big Mario game like a 2D platformer for late this year.
People at Nintendo, can/maybe made a Nintendo Switch XL.
A console that screen folds in half.
MicroSDUC – 2TB-128TB, SDUC memory card using exFAT.
Wireless HDMI/DisplayPort
DisplayPort
IPV6
Solar battery/Hybrid
Wi-Fi 6 "IEEE 802.11ax"
Wireless Battery Charger
Screen Display Projector
Solar Panel Hybrid/BatteryCharger
Screen Light electric charger "Charge battery with screen light"
Solar/Hybride Battery (it can be on Joy-Con, JoyStick, or else)
100% wireless, no wire/cable
GameCard Amiibo style. "No need to insert GameCard, in a console, you just place it near the console"
Waterproof console
Microphone(s) (one on the leftJoy-Con, one of the right Joy-Con, one/two on the console)
Voice recognition
Sound recognition
Hand Clap recognition
Sound with mouth recognition
WebCamera
WebCamera face Recognition (Face Dance Challenge Game)
Share up by 0.81% today and down 19.01% in total for the year so far and 5.15% over the last 5 years. Still, as a fairly clueless investor in general, I like to have some "skin in the game" of Nintendo, it's sort of fun owning a bit (tiny tiny bit). I have faith in the company's longevity so we shall see where this little nut is in 10 years time. I can be fairly confident there will be some amazing games in that time
PS - just give me the Switch Lite Pro - I'll buy it day one. The Big Old is too big, and it clacks and creaks like an old man walking up stairs.
A Switch Lite Pro to me would be OLED screen, and HDMI. Done!
@Anguspuss 1000% yes. OLED + HDMI. I'll sign your petition
@KorGonia Good list! Love folding, waterproofing and the solar ideas. Dislike cameras (parent who is sick of them here).
I want a Switch Micro that I can slip into my pocket. Sure, some text-heavy games will be virtually unplayable on it, but puzzlers, AAA multiplats, Nintendo exclusives in a tiny form factor? Yes, please!
Idk how the investors thing the Switch is just done right once Zelda releases. Pikmin us already confirmed for July, Splatoon is gonna still get updates, and they still most likely have some smaller titles coming soon. It's obviously gonna slow down after Zelda, but not go away completely
This little guy has brought seven years of joy, I think it’s a good time as any to have a successor in the next year.
“new titles will continue to be proposed going forward”
Very vague. After all, you can make all the proposals since there's no guarantee they'll be accepted.
@KIRO yeah forgot about the hdmi as well
That is good. Very good.
I was thinking of a Luigi’s mansion 4/next level games the other day and I’d be surprised if they hadn’t moved onto Nintendos next gen now after Mario strikers, what with how long some games take to develop. I think Nintendos output will noticeably slow over the coming year to the benefit of the next console
Switch 2 won't be announced this year. I still think 2025 is earliest release for that with Metroid Prime 4 being a launch title.
We'll no doubt have a Pokémon announcement in February and then a specific Zelda TOTK Direct in March/April.
Then in June/July they'll do another big Direct announcing their Autumn/Winter line up.
There's bound to be a big Nintendo game (Super Mario Bros The Movie maybe) and of course another Pokémon released by the end of the year.
I still expect Yoshi's Woolly World to be ported at some point along with Zelda WW HD. And now also Metroid Prime 2 and 3.
I just hope we don't have a whole console generation without a new Star Fox.
i think they will reveal the successor next year at about this time. for now they have software to sell and prolly more software in production already. metroid 4 might be the game that will release on switch and be a launch title for the next console. hopefully its gonna be backwards compatible
That is great to hear! I feel like the Switch can last another 10 years even with its ancient hardware
They can see hardware is starting to drop off which is no surprise after this length of time, in the Q+A he mentions numerous times this is new territory for them. But I can't see them announcing any possible new hardware plans until the end of the financial year.
My prediction is a continuation of the Switch brand much like Apple does with its products, with Switch being the OS going forward.
I hope that in the successor, if we had a library of Switch games to be transferable to the new library and not pay for them again. Like for example in Android / iOS systems. Keep the compatibility and pump up the hardware!
@farrgazer Yeh, 'proposed' seemed bit of a giveaway word to me. Proposed and pushed aside quite possibly.
'Titles under development' can just be announced games yet to release (TotK, Metroid Prime 4) and DLC/expansion passes (Splatoon 3, MK8D).
Well, it's not like he's going to come out and say "Yeah, we're just stalling for time", is he?
Switch has been out for 6 years, that's a ripe old age for any game console (Commercially, anyway), but Nintendo won't admit that things are winding down (Killing sales in the process) until the next console is almost there.
@KIRO
Nintendo Switch OLED/Lite/WhiteBox/RedBox, have some limit.
It have a limit of,, "32 Gig of internal user memory", and the OLED version, "have 64 Gig of internal user memory".
There is a MicroSD card 2TB maximum supported.
It have a maximum limit of games displayed/managed installed. (if i remember 6xx games).
It have a 2 BlueTooth hardware limit, when you connect a BlueTooth sound bar.
You can use only Nintendo Switch GameCard, no 3DS/DS GameCard.
It dont have a SD Card slot, only MicroSD Card slot.
@gcunit Perfect weasel words that reveal nothing about the near future, unless there is more context, and I figure those directors are being quite careful with how they're wording their responses.
New mainline Mario game after the movie comes out? Having that the same year as Zelda would help give software sales this year.
Tap here to load 40 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...