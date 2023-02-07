Nintendo has released its financial earnings report for Q3 of FY 2023, confirming that the Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Game Boy and the PlayStation 4 with over 120 million units shifted.

In addition, the company has also confirmed that digital sales for the Switch were up by 21.5% during FY 2023 when compared to FY 2022, bringing in a staggering 310.0 billion yen. Not only that, but the overall proportion of digital sales compared to total software sales was 46%, meaning that nearly half of all software sales for FY 2023 so far were digital.

Digital sales gained a significant boost during Q3 thanks to the launch of both Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, helping downloadable versions of package software reach almost 80.0 billion yen. Sales of Nintendo Switch Online and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass have also helped maintain healthy digital sales for the fiscal year.

Obviously we've still got a a couple of months left until the end of the fiscal year, so the figures could still go either way, but it's looking pretty solid for the Nintendo Switch despite the overall downturn in hardware and software sales for the year. Here's hoping it maintains its success throughout 2023 and beyond!