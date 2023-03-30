Last year, it was announced that the original Bayonetta would be getting a physical release having been exclusive to the eShop on Switch since the port arrived back in 2018. Physical Switch game collectors rejoiced and all was well.

However, following delays, and having released without incident in other territories, the My Nintendo Store exclusive appeared on the UK and European stores briefly in October but quickly sold out. Nintendo promised a restock, and copies are now available to purchase once more. Rejoicing may now recommence.

As you'd expect, they're limited to one per customer — "Lifetime limited", in fact — but if you're in Europe and you've been waiting patiently to snap up the Umbran Witch's first adventure on a bitter little Switch cart, now's your chance. Be sure to click on 'Physical' on the store page!

And if you'd like a reminder of how OG Bayo brushes up on Switch, check out our review from five years ago. Yep, time, right? There's also our verdict on her most recent prequel adventure, Bayonetta Origins: The Long Subtitle Nobody Uses: