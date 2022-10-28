After a year of waiting and months of delays, Bayonetta did get a physical release on Switch earlier this week. Not that many people will have been able to get their hands on a copy of course, as the out-of-the-blue drop sold out almost instantly.
Fortunately, Nintendo has confirmed that it plans to perform a physical restock of the game "later this year," with fans now able to register their interest in the title rather than the slap-dash approach that we saw on the company's first attempt.
In the above tweet (thanks, Eurogamer), @NintendoUK apologises for the lack of products the first time around - you can say that again! The first sale lasted for fewer than ten minutes before all of the copies had been sold and, with no pre-orders available, this meant that many who had been waiting all year to get their hands on the game were left disappointed.
Fortunately, this time round seems to be a little more planned. Nintendo has set up an interest form for customers in both the UK and Ireland which will send out an email when the product comes back in stock - let's not pretend that this is going to fix all of the problems of the last launch, but at least it's a start.
The physical release of Bayonetta on Switch comes just weeks after the My Nintendo Store crashed while taking orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector's Edition - yet another launch which went up without warning.
We can only assume that the popularity of Bayonetta will increase in the coming weeks thanks to the release of Bayonetta 3 - a title which we described as "an action all-timer and one of the gaming highlights of 2022" in our glowing 10/10 review.
What the future holds for the next stab at releasing the first game remains to be seen. All that we can do, for now, is register and wait...
My Nintendo UK Store need to do better, opening pre-orders without warning during work day hours and offering such small numbers has caused so much frustration recently.
If you're willing to import, JP copies of Bayonetta 1 with English language support are available on sites like Play-Asia.
https://www.play-asia.com/bayonetta-english/13/70fky3
Well depending on how many copies were actually available Bayonetta might be jumping into the top 40 in this weeks UK charts which will be a novelty.
I may be missreading but bhy lock the physical copies behind the My Nintendo Store in the first place?
Nintendo make it so difficult to give them money... I buy physical and even that they sometimes manage to mess up!
Or our European friends could import copies from Murica or Japan.
Don't need it. I have it double, on Switch(digital) and in 2K for PS4 with Vanquish
Wtf are they doing on that website? The Xenoblade 3 thing was an utter shambles and it seems like they haven’t learned from their mistakes at all.
I’ve been fortunate enough over the years to preorder pretty much everything I’ve wanted from them, but they’ve really been taking the p*ss the last few months.
I cancelled my Bayo 3 with MNS due to the Xenoblade 3 situation then I found out later that they were shipping Bayo 3 with an exclusive Steelbook… Would’ve kept the order if I’d actually known that, but their website is abysmal.
@PessitheMystic
That's a typical My Nintendo Store strategy for their big releases; add bonus items to their games closer to the release date.
Especially since their prices don't compete with other online stores, but the shipping is at least free.
I have the Bayonetta 3 SteelBook here though, and it's weird. It's a shot of Bayonetta's leg and heel, and the image is too dark so the print quality doesn't look anywhere near as nice as the shop listing.
I did find it silly that there are more copies of the limited edition of the 3rd game.
@Nintendo4Sonic Same, that physical bundle on the PS4 is sweet. Wouldn't mind having the trilogy on switch, but it would always bug me knowing I owned two copies of it on the same format due to it being bundled with the sequel.
Seems like there were problems in many places for this one. I had mine pre-ordered at Amazon, but they cancelled it for no explainable reason and customer support did not provide an answer. Luckily, I was able to go into GameStop and just buy it over the counter.
...
Can I also go on record and say how wince-inducing I had to go from one mega-chain to another just to get a game from a third?
So glad I managed to get the special edition with physical copies of both games bac kwhen they ported them to switch, looking at the utter embarrassment these Nintendo Store releases have been.
