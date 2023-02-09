The February Nintendo Direct Showcase brought with it a closer look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and some of the bonuses that will be coming alongside its release on 12th May including a special amiibo and a Collector's Edition copy of the physical game.

Nintendo is now adding to the hype surrounding the sequel's release by lowering the eShop price of its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, by a tasty 30%. This means that the smash-hit launch title is now available to download on its own for £41.99 / €48.99 / $39.99.

On top of this, the Expansion Pass DLC content has also seen the same price slash and is available to download for a reduced cost as either an add-on or a bundle. Combined with the base game, the Expansion Pass bundle is now available in the sale for £54.58 / €61.58 / $53.98, while the DLC on its own will now put you back £12.59 / €19.59 / $13.99.

The sale is only going to stick around until 19th February, so you have a little over a week to snatch up this deal if you have been meaning to get your hands on the game for a while.

We'd say that a playthrough of Breath of the Wild is the perfect prep for Tears of the Kingdom, and seeing a saving like this is going to feel all the nicer considering the sequel's increased price.