The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sent the latest Nintendo Direct out with a bang, and it didn't disappoint!

Apart from a brand new trailer and a Collector's Edition of the game, Nintendo also announced a Collector's Edition of the game, and for all of the amiibo collectors out there - a brand new Link amiibo based on his appearance in this new entry.

According to Nintendo, scanning amiibo into the gmae will give you helpful materials and weapons, or even a themed paraglider fabric:

Scanning amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series will also give you helpful materials and weapons. You can receive helpful materials, weapons or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned. pic.twitter.com/DrWcOEPLkE February 8, 2023

This amiibo will be released alongside the game on 12th May 2023.