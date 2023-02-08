The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sent the latest Nintendo Direct out with a bang, and it didn't disappoint!
Apart from a brand new trailer and a Collector's Edition of the game, Nintendo also announced a Collector's Edition of the game, and for all of the amiibo collectors out there - a brand new Link amiibo based on his appearance in this new entry.
According to Nintendo, scanning amiibo into the gmae will give you helpful materials and weapons, or even a themed paraglider fabric:
This amiibo will be released alongside the game on 12th May 2023. Will you be adding this one to your ever-growing collection? Leave a comment below.
Beautiful details and pose on this one. Great job, N !
Now that amiibo are slow dripping instead of waves, I just buy them all as they come out now. No interest in botw2 but this looks cool.
I have every single Zelda amiibo. This will be added to the collection as well.
Sweet. Definitely grabbing this alongside the game on release day.
Looks like a nice amiibo. Shame they ran out of paint for his right hand...
Dangit. I keep trying to get out, Nintendo. I wonder what it does.
Love this, will defo be getting it. Lolz @ the UK store being down since everyone's trying to get the special edition 😅
I want Etrian Odyssey amiibos. Like justa bunch of them.
Happy to get an Amiibo. Still is was expecting more of them. At least a threepack.
@Diogmites
And i want Baten Kairos Amiibo.
Yet another Link pose?
Give us something different FFS, like a Lynel or Hinox amiibo.
To each their own but I really don't like this Amiibo compared to the BotW ones! Definitely not picking this one up.
Will probably get just to ensure I have all the Zelda themed Amiibos.
Any idea where I can pre-order?
Beautiful very good Nintendo.
OOO! Where's my Splatoon 3 Deep Cut amiibo pack, Nintendo?!
I'll likely see if I can get this, but I was hoping there would be a few more Tears figures than just yet another Link.
