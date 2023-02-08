The February 2023 Nintendo Direct concluded with yet another look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, opening pre-orders from today and announcing a special Collector's Edition of the game to be released alongside its launch on 12th May 2023. Also confirmed were yesterday's rumours that the standard copy of the game will retail for $69.99.

While the image of the Collector's bundle was brief in the Showcase, we did catch a glimpse at some of the bonus items that will be in store for those who want to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated sequel in style.

Looking at the below image, we can see the expected Steelbook case — seemingly detailing some of those Zonai runes that we caught in the last trailer — as well as an art book, pin set and one big old box to keep it all in. This set's RRP is a rather chunky $129.99. There's also a new Link amiibo, although that will be a separate purchase.

Take a look at the Collector's Edition for yourself:

In addition to the standard version, which will be available at a suggested retail price of $69.99, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition will release on launch day at a suggested retail price of $129.99, and includes a physical version of the game, an artbook with concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges.

