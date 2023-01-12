It’s hard to believe that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will finally be launching on May 12th, nearly a full four years after its initial announcement during E3 2019. We don’t know about you, but we’re already sharpening our Master Swords and ironing our green tunics in preparation; it’s going to be a fun Summer, that’s for sure!

Now, if you’re anything like us, you might want to spend the coming months preparing for the release of a new Zelda title by… well, playing more Zelda. It’s a tricky proposition, however, because you certainly don’t want to play too much and find yourself completely burned out by the time Tears of the Kingdom rolls around.

We've already discussed which is the best game to play if you're new to the series, but assuming you're a Zelda veteran, which titles might be worth a replay in preparation? The most obvious choice is to simply barrel your way through Breath of the Wild again and be done with it, but we thought we’d look at a couple of other options that might prove illuminating and make the most sense to experience before you dive into Tears of the Kingdom. If you have any different suggestions of your own, then be sure to let us know with a wee comment.

For now, let’s dive into which Zelda games you might replay before Tears of the Kingdom…