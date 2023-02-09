Nintendo has announced a stack of game-related news today, but don't forget it's also got a movie arriving in theatres very soon. Following on from The Super Mario Bros. Movie official poster reveal last week, it's now released a few more - this time showing off the Mario bros.

As you see, there's one of Mario jumping sky high - with some mechanical-looking Piranha Plants, and in the other poster you can see Luigi has been captured by Shy Guy. Take a look at both below:

