Resident Evil Requiem, the next mainline entry in Capcom's survival horror series, is scheduled to launch in just over a month on 27th February 2026. It seems, however, that Capcom might have another title lined up for a reveal later this year.

According to Dusk Golem, who has had a history of accurately reporting Capcom's plans for Resident Evil, the company will be announcing a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica in 2026 (thanks, VGC).

Code Veronica, largely regarded as a mainline entry in all but name, has been long rumoured to receive the remake treatment, and Dusk Golem seems particularly confident that this is real, stating plainly "I promise you".

"No, there is NOT a Resident Evil 5 Remake that's going to be announced this year. Instead, later this year a RE Remake that starts with "(C)" & ends "(ode Veronica)" is going to be announced, I promise you."

Questions arose around a potential remake of Resident Evil 5 after Eva La Dare, the voice actor behind Sheva Alomar in the 2009 original, stated that she's "Got a few fun things lined up for March" in relation to Resident Evil's 30th anniversary.

Capcom recently showcased more gameplay for Resident Evil Requiem ahead of its release, highlighting the differences between protagonists Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy. It's also been confirmed that those after a challenge can set the difficulty higher and thus necessitate the use of Ink Ribbons during Grace's sections.