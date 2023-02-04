Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out next month in certain parts of the world and in the lead-up, Nintendo has been sharing more and more about this upcoming film.

The latest reveal is the movie's "official" poster - showing off many of the main cast. As you can see below, we've got Mario, Luigi, Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, Bowser and Kamek. And on one side is Bowser's castle, and on the other is the Mushroom Kingdom and Rainbow Road.

As you can also see, there's one other blue-shelled Paratroopa character featured, who kind of looks inspired by the Spiny Shell from the Mario Kart series, and will seemingly have a significant role in the movie.

Nintendo of America: "Check out the official poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie! We're getting closer to the release, look forward to it in theaters soon! #SuperMarioMovie"

Here's a bit extra about the cast and crew behind the movie:

"Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike."

Apart from this poster reveal, earlier this week Nintendo showed off some new footage of Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. And some Jakks Pacific's toys have also been spotted in the wild already.

