A risqué Animal Crossing: New Horizons island aimed at 'adults only' has been deleted by Nintendo after more than five years.

This comes courtesy of creator @churip_ccc (thanks, Automaton), who posted on social media to confirm the deletion, stating "To Nintendo, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. Or rather, thank you for turning a blind eye for more than five years."

The island in question contains its own Edo-inspired 'Red Light District', while certain shops sell nothing but schoolgirl-inspired cosplay and toys. Yikes. Looking at the video above, more subtle hints towards the island's 'adult only' theme include magazine and posters littering the floor, some labelled 'DVD' in pink font.

Meanwhile, Blathers' museum-inspired room has an entire corner dedicated to pictures of Isabelle, with seemingly used tissues strewn about the place. Must have a runny nose, huh?

It's interesting that Nintendo took so long to get rid of it in this case, but alas, it's gone. No doubt we'll see similar attempts in the future, but we reckon Nintendo will be pretty vigilant if it happens again.