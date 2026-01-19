Nintendo of America has a new President and COO, and during the 15th Annual New York Game Awards, Devon Pritchard made her first public appearance in her new role.

Introduced by ex-Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé and New York Times columnist Harold Goldberg, Pritchard appeared via a pre-recorded video to celebrate the Game Awards and the nonprofit 'Playing With Purpose' writing programme, which looks to provide workshops in journalism and game narrative writing in school across New York.

If you're unable to watch the video right now, here's Pritchard's message in full:

"Hi everyone, it is great to be here. My name is Devon, and before anything else, I want to celebrate the New York Game Awards. 15 years of supporting the games industry and in doing so lifting up the voices, stories, and dreams of so many. "This show connects people who are united by a shared belief that every dream matters, and that everyone deserves a chance to do meaningful and creative work in games and storytelling. The 'Playing With Purpose' programme supports the creators, the coders, the writers, and anyone else dreaming big to join this community and bring all that makes them unique. "I'm excited to meet you! To hear those stories and to learn from your journeys. And remember, like any good video game character, you're on an adventure, and every step you take matters. There's some gnarly bosses, sure, but also many good friends along the way who will support you, and powerful rewards for those who persevere. "So keep believing, keep playing, and know that you truly belong in this game."

Pritchard took over the role of President and COO of Nintendo of America when her predecessor, Doug Bowser, stepped down at the end of 2025.

Pritchard will have a big task ahead of her in spearheading the next generation of Nintendo with the Switch 2. The console has gotten off to a great start, but concerns around price uncertainty and Game-Key Cards linger in the minds of fans around the world.