After nearly two decades of dormancy for the series and an infamously drawn-out development cycle, it feels slightly surreal to now have Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in the rearview. The game arrived under immense expectation, and it’s fair to say it ultimately proved more divisive than Nintendo and developer Retro Studios had hoped.
If Metacritic scores are anything to go by, Prime 4 reviewed well but stopped short of the near-universal acclaim enjoyed by the original trilogy. It’s been described as a game of ‘high highs and low lows,’ a characterisation that I feel broadly holds true. In hindsight, though, it’s a game I wish I could have experienced with less of the noise that surrounded it.
I was initially quite riveted by the game’s opening hours, but was taken aback after going online to find much of the gaming commentariat lambasting the title as an epic disappointment, if not an outright failure. As I pushed on with my playthrough, that narrative began to colour the experience itself, becoming almost as intrusive as Prime 4’s NPCs.