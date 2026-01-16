Ever since the first entry in the series, Animal Crossing fans have been wishing playable retro Nintendo games would make a return. And now they have, after a fashion.

With the release of update 3.0.0, a small selection of 8- and 16-bit games are playable in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch 1 and 2.

In this guide, we've listed each console and the one playable game you can access, plus how to get the consoles in the game.

Every playable retro game in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are seven playable consoles in the game, but only six playable games.

Remember, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to be able to access them. Also, there is no rewind or save state functionality.

Here's the full list of playable games:

Each game comes with onscreen control instructions on the right side of the screen. Clicking the right stick removes the guide and centres the screen. To quit the game, just hold down 'ZL' and 'ZR' as instructed.

How to get the retro consoles in ACNH

If you're wondering where to find the systems, you'll need to unlock the hotel and decorate rooms for guests over several days to gain access to the retro consoles.

Specifically, they become purchasable from Grams' souvenir shop in the hotel. They are found on the 'Special' tab and, as with everything else at the shop, they can only be bought using Hotel Tickets.

You earn tickets by decorating rooms or crafting DIY Request items and depositing them in the box outside the hotel (on the pier, next to Kapp'n and his boat). Check out our hotel guide for more information.

The exact unlock method isn't clear at the time of writing, but Grams added these "rare" items to her catalog when she expanded her stock for the third and final time.

When the unlock occurred, we had:

Unlocked and decorated all eight rooms and the VIP room at the hotel

Crafted and donated over 50 items for Kapp'n

Had the hotel operating on our island for a week in in-game time

We'll update this section when we've narrowed down the exact unlock conditions.