Uh-oh! It looks like there may have been a Super Mario Bros. Movie leak ahead of the second trailer reveal.

As highlighted on certain social media websites and game forums, some new posters have surfaced online. In the first one, we've got an image of Mario and Luigi with a van in the background (Note: this van was previously listed in a toy set).

If you squint hard enough, you can even see Pauline on the right side of the van walking along the side of the street.

I can’t really describe it, but this picture goes SO hard. pic.twitter.com/CMDpOJ4Qji November 28, 2022

The second poster reveal is an image of Mario and the gang with Bowser in the background. Perhaps most interesting is what appears to be the first proper look at Princess Peach.

Keep in mind, these posters haven't been officially revealed by Nintendo or Illumination. There's also some other artwork that has surfaced, showing off the Koopas and more.

Character posters from the Super Mario Bros Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mMZCFOfjp5 November 28, 2022

los posters de la película de mario estan geniales: pic.twitter.com/YWS9yWBDIC November 29, 2022

You can get a second official teaser of the movie tomorrow in a new Nintendo Direct broadcast: