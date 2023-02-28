Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio have announced that Infernax will be receiving a new free update called Infernax: Deux or Die, which will add a multiplayer co-op mode to the game.

Launching this Spring, the update will introduce a brand new original character - Cervul the Squire, son of Harold, Unenthusiastic Heir to the Brown Mound - who boasts two unique move sets, allowing players to slay demons together. If you prefer to fly solo, you'll be able to swap between the two playable characters during regular gameplay.

Here's some official information from Berzerk Studio:

The upcoming update allows Infernax’s gory quest to be tackled in simultaneous two-player action (or in a hot-swappable single player mode if you prefer to battle on your own), rebalancing the entire game for dual-hero fights. It also introduces a new character into the fray: Cervul the Squire, a well-rounded lad who sports deadly talents in both throwing axe and tool-assisted combat. Cervul the Squire’s abilities to perform various attacks and buffs grant advantages to either or both players, and he has a heart of gold - unless you decide to follow the evil mortality path that is, in which case players will unlock an entirely different side of his skills. Playing the evil path will bring about an emphasized focus on dealing damage with distinct tools and a more … explosive playstyle.