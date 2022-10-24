Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for a game to play this Halloween, you can't go wrong with Infernax. This NES-inspired action platformer is full of gruesome bosses and sprite work that will make your stomach churn and can be hard-as-nails at times. But tomorrow, developer Berzerk Studio is giving us more of a reason to revisit this gem with a brand new character — The Stranger.

The Stranger is a mesh of all sorts of things. Hockey mask on his face, knife in hand, he's absolutely the embodiment of every slasher movie character ever. And we'll be able to play as him from tomorrow, 25th October.

To unlock this disturbing character, following tomorrow's update, all you need to do is make a new save file and name it "stranger", and then you're ready to go! The Stranger has different skills that don't necessarily fit into that more medieval style, but that's okay — we'll let it slide. Perhaps these monsters should be scared of a shotgun-wielding man?

For more info on this upcoming update, check out the press release:

Originally launched earlier this year, Infernax is currently ranked 84/100 on review aggregate website Metacritic and has been praised by fans and media alike for its challenging gameplay, solid mechanics and old school 8-bit nostalgia done right.

The game’s classic NES-era style you know and love puts you on a gore-fueled journey after you return from battle to find your homeland ravaged by an evil force that you must overcome if you are to save your people from the terror and darkness that’s overcome them in your absence. Demon slayers eager to trade a mace for firepower can unlock The Stranger by naming a new save file’s character “stranger”. You’ll then don your sweet hockey mask, fully ready to face horrors beyond the kin of man, and hopefully turn them into a bloody pulp using your not-so-medieval arsenal of unlikely weapons. The badass shotgun that the Stranger comes equipped with packs a serious punch, both to the receiver and the giver. So be wary of where you use it ‘cause the kickback is real y’all. Wouldn’t want you to fall into the abyss right after exploding some demonic vermin; that would be a real shame. With secrets to unlock, powerful abilities to learn, and an assortment of spells in your arsenal, you’ll be ready to face whatever lurks in the shadows and truly give em’ hell. Along the way, your morals will be tested by difficult choices that will shape not only the fate of Upel, but the fate of The Stranger or Alcedor themselves, leading to different gameplay paths. The challenge that lies ahead is not for the faint of heart, but Infernax offers both a classic hardcore mode and a more forgiving (but no less challenging) casual mode, for maximum enjoyment no matter how you play.

There's never been a better time to jump into this fantastic retro throwback, especially given that we're in the middle of spooky season. And this new update will get fans rushing back to their Switch to hide under their covers while taking down some ghastly creatures in style.