Nintendo's nine-month earnings report is finally with us so we can now get a proper look at just how successful some of the Switch's recent games have been.

Chief among our concerns this time around was Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We knew that it was going to be a big hitter ever since that massive launch week, but the question was, how big? Well, the answer is pretty darn huge as it goes. The financial report has revealed that the games sold a whopping 20.61 million units!

Bear in mind that the title released on 18th November last year and the report only includes data up to 31st December. Yep, that means that the 20 million figure was achieved in just six weeks — crazy!

This success in such a short period of time has not gone by unnoticed either. In the financial report, Scarlet and Violet is described as having the "fastest start of any title for a Nintendo dedicated video game platform". According to Nintendo's list of its best selling titles, the recent Pokémon entry now sits at seventh in the ranking, just one spot behind Super Mario Odyssey and two places behind the series' mainline predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield.





Scarlet & Violet after just 6 weeks on sale is the 4th best selling Pokémon game of all time Here's the current ranking for Pokémon sales with the new data added in.Scarlet & Violet after just 6 weeks on sale is the 4th best selling Pokémon game of all time pic.twitter.com/GQJSZDKax2 February 7, 2023

In terms of the Pokémon franchise only, Scarlet and Violet currently holds fourth place in the series' best-selling entries. According to @JoeMerrick of Serebii.net, the 20.61 million units leaves the recent additions to the franchise behind only Pokémon Gold And Silver (23.7 million), Pokémon Sword and Shield (25.3 million) and the OG Pokémon Red, Green and Blue (31.3 million).

It will be interesting to see if the games' successes can continue through into 2023. Perhaps future updates and patches will bring even more people around to the titles, and who knows how how they could climb from then...