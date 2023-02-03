One of the standout developers throughout the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch has been PlatinumGames. Not only has it delivered some amazing games like Bayonetta 3 and Astral Chain, but it's also released a number of past hits on the popular hybrid system including The Wonderful 101 and more recently NieR:Automata.

If you're wondering what it has been up to in the new year, it seems it's preparing to celebrate the anniversary of its 2013 action-adventure hack and slash Metal Gear Rising on 21st February. It has now been a decade since this game made its debut on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

"METAL GEAR RISING REVENGEANCE 10th Anniversary Event Notice - On February 21, 2023, "Metal Gear Rising Revengeance" will celebrate its 10th anniversary since its release On the day of the event, we will unveil the #MGR anniversary art on PlatinumGames' official Twitter to commemorate the 10th anniversary, so don't miss it"

As noted in the Google translation above, Platinum asks fans to not miss the event, where it will be sharing some commemorative artwork. Despite the slightly underwhelming teaser, it's seemingly been enough to get Metal Gear fans on social media excited - with some even hoping for a possible game announcement.

Adding to this, Quinton Flynn - the voice actor of the main character Raiden - has been teasing announcements for the "upcoming weeks", one of which has been confirmed as an appearance on an autograph stream. Apart from this, he's still retweeting about the game's anniversary each day in the lead-up (thanks, PC Gamer).

The last 3D Metal Gear game to grace a Nintendo system was back during the 3DS generation with the release of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D. In somewhat related news, there have also been rumours in recent times about possible remasters.