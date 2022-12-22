Hoo boy, we're sure starting to feel old now...
35 years ago, on December 22nd, 1987, Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear launched on the NES (or Famicom) in Japan, kickstarting a rather scattered relationship between Kojima and Nintendo. The game itself was the first title in a series that would go on to thrive for a total of 28 years, ending with 2015's Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Metal Gear Survive doesn't count, of course), which itself was a prequel to Metal Gear, tying up loose ends (to a certain degree) and bringing the story full circle.
Of course, Nintendo fans don't have a great deal to look back on when it comes to Metal Gear, with only four titles from the series represented on various Nintendo platforms. This includes the aforementioned first game on the NES, Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel for the Game Boy Color, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes for the GameCube, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 3D for the 3DS (which, at the time of writing, is still AWOL from the 3DS eShop).
However, in the absence of quantity, there's most certainly quality. While the first Metal Gear undoubtedly shows its age in 2022, the stealth gameplay is still remarkably fun and the twist ending around the role of Big Boss was a perfect precursor to the brilliant storytelling found in later titles. Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel, although officially non-canonical, was a fine representation of the series on the humble Game Boy Color, containing everything that Metal Gear fans know and love in perfect miniature form.
As a remake, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes is generally considered inferior to the original, if only for the misguided focus on over-the-top action that didn't really gel with the overall tone of the game. Nevertheless, the way it marries the characters and locations from Metal Gear Solid with the gameplay found in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty made for a refreshing experience--and it was one that Nintendo fans could call their own. Finally, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 3D was arguably the best version of a game that many consider to be the strongest in the series. Not only did it feature a wonderful use of the handheld's 3D features, but it also introduced the ability to move in a crouched stance, something that wasn't available in the original or the HD remaster and made for easier stealth takedowns.
Enough chatter from us, though! 35 years after the original Metal Gear launched on the NES, we'd love to know which Metal Gear game on Nintendo systems is your absolute favourite. Be sure to vote in the poll and leave a comment with your memories down below.
Comments (16)
The birth of a Legend in both Snake and Kojima.
The NES original (Sort of, it was a heavily-altered port of a game on the MSX) will always have a special place in my heart.
It was the game where i got my in-game habit of collecting everything i can, purely for the satisfaction of a well-filled inventory screen...
Me silently waiting for metal gear 3ds back on the e shop…..
Snake? Snake!? SNNNNNAAAAAKKEEEEE!
Please. We need Metal Gear Twin Snakes for the Switch. Please, Konami.
Honestly Twin Snakes is the definitive way to play the first Metal Gear Solid, and the 3ds version of Snake Eater is the worst way to play the best mgs
It would be nice to see a Metal Gear compilation. Oh and a Zone of the Enders one too while we are at it.
Peace Walker is the best game in the MGS series that not enough people played. It's MGS's take on the Monster Hunter formula.
Random fact of the day: the NES cover is Michael Biehn/Kyle Reese in a future scene from The Terminator just colored in.
Fun Fact: Metal Gear for the NES was very successful back when it launched, so much, that it helped drive the sales of MGS for the PS1, many people remembered fondly the stealth mechanics of the game, very unique for its time. The best MG on Nintendo, would be The Twin Snakes, followed closely by Snake Eater 3D. TTS is just everything a great remake should have, and it's basically the only game in the entire series, where we see Snake do "super soldier" stuff. Snake Eater 3D is just the best way to play Snake Eater: Better gameplay, better graphics (they reworked textures and animations for this version), and it just plays wonderfully on the 3DS, the best game in the system, for me. The worst Metal Gear game, might be MGSV, or Peace Walker.
MGS Collection when? MGS GBC is arguably the best hands down. By the way y’all forgot about Snakes Revenge.
apparently not enough people played MGSGBC because that game is incredible.
@ParadoxFawkes
yeah, I thought they had it exactly backwards, too.
I'm glad to see some love for Twin Snakes. It's a personal favorite that I still play a few times a year. Would love to see a remaster on Switch.
The NES rendition is pretty bad compared to the MSX original, so my vote goes to Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes on GameCube, which was one the the first real remakes out there.
I'm voting for the GBC because is so underrated... is an amazing game and one of the best on game boy period. I bought it in the day and it was an incredible experience. I can believe it has never been re-released
You feel old, but I feel asleep.
