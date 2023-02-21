Nintendo has just released its first Switch firmware update for 2023 - bumping the system up to Version 16.0.0.

This latest update makes a slight adjustment to 'nicknames' and also comes with regular "stability updates" to enhance the overall user experience. When we learn more about the backend adjustments, we'll update this post.

Here are the full patch notes via Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 16.0.0 (Released February 20, 2023)