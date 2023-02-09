Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a number of rumours, Nintendo today confirmed the existence of Metroid Prime Remastered. What's even crazier is that it's out on the Switch eShop today for $39.99 / £34.99 or your regional equivalent.

If you're planning to hold out for the physical version instead, and are wondering what the box art will look like, here's a look. We've got images of Japanese and North American box art. The European box art is the same as the US release, and Japan's version is noticeably different from the western ones.

This physical version will arrive in North America on 22nd February and will follow in Japan and Europe on 3rd March. You can learn more about this returning release in our original announcement post: