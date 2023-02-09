Despite the many rumours we've had over the past few years surrounding potential Metroid Prime remasters, the official reveal of the game during Nintendo's recent Direct presentation was still one of the standout moments of the show.

Metroid Prime Remastered is already available digitally, but there's also a lovely physical copy headed our way very soon indeed. All the details you need on how to get your hands on it for the best price (including a discount on the digital version) can be found below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Metroid Prime Remastered (Physical) In The US

In the US, Metroid Prime Remastered's physical version launches on 22nd February. Here's where you can order a copy:

Pre-Order Metroid Prime Remastered (Physical) In The UK

The game launches physically a little later in Europe on 3rd March. Here's where you can get it for the best price:

Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Metroid Prime Remastered

If you can't wait for the physical game to arrive in stores, you can always opt to simply download the game right now from the Switch eShop. The game costs $39.99 / £34.99 to buy digitally, so make use of some of our discounted eShop credit to save some pennies.

Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Metroid Prime Remastered!

Other Metroid Games On Switch

Of course, Metroid Prime Remastered isn't the only game of the series available on Switch. If you haven't checked out Metroid Dread yet, we highly recommend you do!

Will you be buying the game physically, or are you already diving in with an eShop download? Let us know in the comments.