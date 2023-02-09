Despite the many rumours we've had over the past few years surrounding potential Metroid Prime remasters, the official reveal of the game during Nintendo's recent Direct presentation was still one of the standout moments of the show.
Metroid Prime Remastered is already available digitally, but there's also a lovely physical copy headed our way very soon indeed. All the details you need on how to get your hands on it for the best price (including a discount on the digital version) can be found below.
Pre-Order Metroid Prime Remastered (Physical) In The US
In the US, Metroid Prime Remastered's physical version launches on 22nd February. Here's where you can order a copy:
Pre-Order Metroid Prime Remastered (Physical) In The UK
The game launches physically a little later in Europe on 3rd March. Here's where you can get it for the best price:
Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Metroid Prime Remastered
If you can't wait for the physical game to arrive in stores, you can always opt to simply download the game right now from the Switch eShop. The game costs $39.99 / £34.99 to buy digitally, so make use of some of our discounted eShop credit to save some pennies.
Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Metroid Prime Remastered!
Other Metroid Games On Switch
Of course, Metroid Prime Remastered isn't the only game of the series available on Switch. If you haven't checked out Metroid Dread yet, we highly recommend you do!
Will you be buying the game physically, or are you already diving in with an eShop download? Let us know in the comments.
That ShopTo price looks pretty good. Can anyone vouch for it? Never used them before.
@MS7000 They're as reputable as anyone else. Gamecollection, Shopto, Base all good really.
@MS7000 they have been great when I’ve ordered from them
The box art looks incredible. So good. Both.
@quinnyboy58 @Zisssou Perfect. Thought as much, but always reassuring when someone else has tried before. Will probably put in an order later.
@MS7000 I've used them personally too and never had any problems 🙂
I got my order in.
Tempting though it was to buy digitally, I'd rather have a physical copy handy to share.
Another cursed monkey paw moment from Nintendo.
Metroid Prime! Yay! Dropping today! Yay!
But not the trilogy? One game £35?
Oh ok, well I guess I'm happy... Just not as happy as I expected to be.
@MS7000 I believe they're reputable, but the only purchase I've made from them is credit, but I didn't have any problems with my purchase.
Where to buy Metroid Prime Remastered?
I'm guessing the same place I go for all of my other video games.
@Wheatly People have been posting side-by-side graphics comparisons and it looks a lot nicer than just the straight Trilogy port they would have given us otherwise. I really want Prime 3 with button controls though.
Pre-ordered with ShopTo. Can't remember the last time I pre-ordered a game, it's been a good while
Pre-ordered a physical copy (elsewhere).
@Wheatly Well, it took around two years finishing up just this one game alone, and it shows. Retro Studios has their hands full on Metroid Prime 4. The plan was to outsource the subsequent entries, using this game as a framework, but it is unknown if that's still the case.
Phew. Still $40 for the physical release. Highly tempted to preorder, but I. Will. Not. Cave. Yet....
Hmm Amazon has it shipped Feb 13th? Just placed my pre-order though. I have this in the trilogy on the U, but never played too much of it due to the controls.
Yes, used them lots. Excellent site. Got my switch from them
Ahhh nice, Shopto coming through with the low price. I pre order all my games from them and they always deliver in time or even a day earlier.
Wish this came with a steelbook though
Pre-ordered! I very nearly went for digital so I could play sooner but I knew I'd regret it. MP has been my all time favourite game since it released, there was never going to be a way I wasn't buying this.
@ActionPanther A steelbook would've been sweet
@Wheatly At least it’s a budget game as far as Nintendo games go. £30 for this remaster vs the full £65-70 Sony are charging for TLoU Part 1 which is a remaster on the same scope as this (same game under the hood with new models, textures, lighting)...at least they’re not being too egregious with it. I was expecting it to be £50 which would have been a joke.
Wish we got the rest of the trilogy but this is a really nice update, they’ve done a great job with it. £30 is a fair price for the quality on show, but I would have rather paid £50 for all three
Probably need to hold off till all three games are in a Trilogy compilation.
@ArcticEcho I can entirely accept the idea that there is enough here to warrant £35 for some and especially if you haven't already played it.
I felt £25 was about the right spot before I saw the price because I was working on the trilogy for £60.
As I said on another article, if they had released the trilogy for £105 (£35 each effectively) then I think most people would feel pretty unhappy with that.
@larryisaman oh The Last of Us part 1 is one of the worst attempts at ripping off a fan base ever. I know, I was stupid enough to buy it 😂
£25 was my sweet spot for this, that said I'll almost certainly buy it anyway...
Snapped the ShopTo order just in case. Waiting on TGC to put theirs up. I'm glad this wasn't limited to Nintendo's store.
Or…
£17.99 for Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Wii U eshop for another 6 weeks.
Yeah, I know that version’s not remastered in HD, and it’s not portable.
But it’s half the price of MPR for all 3 games…
I'll be getting this from the MyNintendo site with the Steelbook Case which will NEVER be taken out of the cellophane.
@Wheatly I think you are right. Seems worth £25 as clearly they have done a lot of work to it. That said, I just preordered with Shopto for £29. I'm concerned that the physical will only be a limited run. Seems worth the extra 4 quid for that.
@gaga64 Eh. I already own it there but have hardly played it. Looks very rough on modern TVs and I can't stand the control scheme.
Seems worth the extra cash for the convenience of having the game portable and the work they have done to it.
I will gladly wait two weeks for a physical copy at no extra charge.
Nice for people who don't have a GameCube, Wii, Wii U, or just want to play the remaster.
If Sony can charge £70 for the Last of us which is on it's 3rd generational port, Nintendo can charge £30/40 for a HD Remaster of a 2002 game.
@Jey887 Same here, I started replaying it a few weeks ago and it did not age well.
I can't say no to a Metroid Prime release. The fact that they upped the performance, visuals, audio and controls is worth the $40. Easy day 1 buy here
I have pre-ordered. After watching the comparison video I am very excited!
Placed preorder today on Amazon (North America) and it shows Feb 13th release date. Wonder if that’s legit….
I am compelled to import the Japanese version, which matches the cover for my Gamecube original.
I'll wait to see if Amazon UK get it, which they probably will. Not there yet though
@metroidprimed yeah, I noticed that as well. Gotta believe Amazon got that incorrect. I was hoping for all three Primes, but I doubt I’d finish them all before TOTK. Looking forward to playing this in the dark with headphones and being teleported back to 2002.
I’m thoroughly enjoying this remaster. I balked a bit about the price, but after firing it up, and experiencing the upgrade, I can appreciate the work that went into this remaster. I would pay another $40 for each Prime they choose to remaster. I’m not trying to fanboy or anything, but I really am that impressed…and I’ve played the original too many times to count.
@Zisssou how do they sell games at prices lower than everyone else though that's why I've never bought anything from them it sounds too good to be true
Looks like a U$19 today standards....not U$39.
Pass...
Nintendo can't be rewarded for this kind of pricing scheme. Although Metroid Prime is my FAVORITE GAME OF ALL TIME I'm not buying it at $40. The last time I bought the trilogy on Wii U (digital) it was on sale for $9.99. I understand effort went into remastering, but come on Nintendo!
I will wait and see if Walmart sells the physical copy at a discount ... $30 is my absolute maximum for this game despite it's awesomeness and despite it being my most wanted game on Switch. I can still play on Wii U so it's not like I'm hurting for Metroid Prime gameplay.
