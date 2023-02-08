Nintendo has announced that Metroid Prime Remastered is launching on the Switch digitally today. A physical version will also launch on February 22nd, 2023.
The game costs $39.99 on the US eShop and £34.99 on the UK eShop. It's available to purchase right now as of the time of writing!
Here's some official info from Nintendo:
"Step into the boots of Samus Aran as you navigate the winding paths and interconnected environments of an alluring-yet-dangerous alien planet. Use powers like the iconic Morph Ball and Grapple Beam to revisit hard-to-reach areas and find a path forward. With revamped graphics, sound, unlockable art, and updated control schemes, Samus’ 3D platforming debut has reached greater heights. Calm and capable, Samus takes on this solo mission...but she is far from alone."
FINALLY, right?! What do you make of Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below!
Comments (105)
So freaking coooooool
Wow wow wow ! Breathtaking
I can't afford it and now I'm gonna cry
please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim please have gyro aim
Game of the year 2023
YES. This is my big ticket item. Still no word on Prime 4 but this gives me hope
And I thought Nintendo announcing SM 3D All-Stars only 15 days before release was insane
Shadow drops galore
Crazy how this was rumoured like a year ago and is only revealed now.
Anyway RIP Prime 2 & 3 then but depending on the price I might pick this up. I was hoping for Prime 4 news but hey, this works too
Great, now we can stop asking when this is releasing.
I want to play it now but I want to wait for the physical edition but I want to play it now but...
Looks so good and digital shadow drop! Great announcement.
Though I would had prefer all three games at the same time getting the original first one is cool. I guess they could give us a remastered of each game in the trilogy every year until Metroid Prime 4 launch on Switch 2.
I’m buying this as soon as I see it on the eShop.
A nice suprise hopefully they won’t leave out the rest but the first is my favorite.
This is the only thing that interested me in that direct might get it if it's not too expensive
Amazing! The remaster looks great and I'm looking forward to trying the modern controls.
OH YES i get to experience this game for the first time now!
I hope they put out a neat CE (though I doubt it). AND I hope they kept the motion controls too!
I almost faint at this one. Did rush to the eshop after the presentatikn and at least in my region, its down, think others have the same urgency.
Lets go Samus!!
I thought this looked excellent, looks like they have put a lot of work into it. Can't wait to see the reviews and if Digital Foundry do an analysis.
Never played a Metroid game so I'm deffo going to pick this up today. My only concern is that will I be able to jump into prime 4 when it comes out without playing 2 & 3? And does this game have difficulty options?
This was the biggest surprise of the Direct for me. I'm ordering a physical copy. I'm glad Metroid Prime is back.
Finally it’s been announced after so long, sheesh.
Why did they only do the first game and not the whole trilogy?
Guess I'll finally be experiencing this game!
Oh man, this looks amazing in HD. Looking forward to playing it again!
Gotta control myself so I can get the physical release.
Really disappointed that we aren’t getting the entire trilogy. When they announced that the digital release was dropping shortly, I was a little optimistic that they would delay the physical release until the trilogy was ready. How naïve of me.
This really didn’t need any bells and whistles (controls aside) as the games would have looked fine rendered natively at a higher resolution.
I don’t mind so long as we get the full trilogy before the release of Prime 4.
LOL I'm gonna avoid the eshop for a while.
Updated controls? Nice. But I kinda already have that and am enjoying it on KB/M.
I love stealthdrops!
I still own my game cube copy, and I still own my copy from Metroid Prime Trilogy, so meh. But dont get me wrong, Im glad they releasing and remastering good games, I just wish they'd prioritize games that are currently out of print and harder to come by
@Greatluigi I think it’s because it’s a complete remaster, not just an upscaled version of the original game .
Definitely will pick up a physical copy!
Love the reaction of some people taking this for granted, ungrateful much? There's no pleasing some of you folk.
Maybe this means MP4 is still relatively far away? Anyway, it's a great game so it's good to have it back. (I've still got the Gamecube original.) Remaster looked good, I guess the neons were inevitable, but they don't overdo it...
Jeff Grubb can finally say he was right. Only took a few years. Not to mention, probably would of been a bigger surprise if they hadn't mentioned.
Now in regards to the remaster, I would of liked the trilogy, but based on the footage, they appear to have put a lot of effort into this. Will pick this up when available physically.
The UK stream said March 3rd for physical, different dates for different countries?
This was a pretty awesome Direct to be honest 👍🏼
@solarwolf07 You're in for a treat! Take it slow and enjoy!
Dang... Unless it's cheap, like ten pounds, I'll stick to primehack for now
Launching digitally tomorrow is crazy! I think I’ll eventually get it. I got the Trilogy on Wii but only played some of the first game. Seems like this might be a nice way to try it again.
Now, That's Gravvy! I wouldn't be surprised if Echoes, and Corruption will eventually be dlc, running on a similar engine. Furthermore, this remaster is a stealth way for Nintendo to discover what gamers like, and don't like in modern adventure fps titles. That way, this remaster will be the test waters to iron out things that shouldn't be in Prime 4. Remember, P4 development was rebooted with a different co., because the higher-ups didn't like the then-current results.
@Daveg_23 lots of ZzZZZZZZZzzz´s on the comments lol
I was so looking forward to this but as a trilogy. I hope it's at least reasonably priced with the 2 sequels coming eventually
I hope this means we will get Prime 2 and 3 also
I’m so broke… and i will be more broke, but i will be happy.
@Riverlution Dude, Primehack is so damn good.
Dude!!!! So happy!! Literally all I wanted haha
Honestly, I'm really glad they are doing just the one release instead of the trilogy. And it looks like a PROPER remaster, so it will be worth it. The other two games were copy/pastes of the first, and the first game basically nailed it for me so there's no point in grabbing the other two.
Seems like a giant ripoff selling this alone, probably for $60, when you could get the three games together with better controls for $20 on the Wii U.
The remaster was supposedly done some time ago, so it's nice to see it finally appear. Kudos to Emily Rogers and Nate the Hate for having talked about it in minor detail since last year. They were right; it's an enhanced remaster.
Also, this person was right on the ball in 2021:
There's also a new 2D Metroid in development by MercurySteam.
@Greatluigi Cause the other two are not finish yet. If you ask me they probably started remastering these games once they figure out people really want more Metroid after Metroid Dread's high sales. Remember the Metroid Prime Trilogy on Wii U was only an emulation port upscale to HD, these remastered versions are going to be full blown native HD remastered ports.
Metroid fans about to crash the servers.
And shadow drop of the year goes to…
I can't believe how casually they dropped this in. Just....randomly in a sliding segment. Oh and it's available today
Never played the Prime games before so I'm definitely interested in picking this one up myself!
This is cool. It sounds liek there will be a lot of control options. The Trilogy version with Wii controls was the best.
This and Kirby will be my first purchases post eShop closure.
One of Nintendo's best shadow drops by far. The Prime trilogy is great, and the first game remaster looks absolutely immaculate IMO.
@N00BiSH please don't have gyro aim, GC controls were perfect. That's all I want.
@Serpenterror Metroid Prime Trilogy om the Wii U was just the Wii version, not in HD.
I'm glad people are excited but am I the only one that feels Nintendo is cashing in on nostalgia and not doing enough to push their franchises forward? Zelda is the franchise currently getting this treatment. I don't know man.... my Switch has been collecting dust and I don't see it being used much this year either. Why is a remaster of an old game the most hype thing for everyone? With Microsoft and Sony people expect more but with Nintendo it's always just give me old crap again. I don't get it.
Gonna add that fusion suit though?
Well then, as a digital guy, I guess I’ll be trying this game out for the first time soon. I get why some want to see the rest of the trilogy but at least be glad there was anything about Metroid today. Don’t see why 2 and 3 shouldn’t come eventually. This could be a great way to ease people into 4 when it comes next year or so.
Very happy with all the Metroid news. Prime remastered? Metroid II on GB? Metroid Fusion in the pipeline? Love it! That gives me hope that Zero Mission will be coming in the second half of the year.
For $40 they can keep it. That is massively overpriced. If it were the entire trilogy at $40 then it would be more accurate but there goes Nintendo nickel and diming us again….
Out physically in 2 weeks? I guess I am going to buy it twice.
Nintendo... I need the Trilogy Remastered with uupdated graphics, updated controls, gyro added and something new.
Still I'll snag this. I am looking forward to playing Fusion again on GBA.
£35 !!!!!!! Jog on. Time to plug in the Wii U !!!
@andyg1412 well good for you, but I'd like to play MP1 with gyro aim
Damn it, I knew it was only to be the first one. It's nice that they did this, but why didn't they remake all three? $40 for just Prime 1 is overpriced.
@N00BiSH wasn't designed that way, improve your skills
£35 seems a little steep, I don't think I could go play the crappy looking Wii U version though now I've seen this one
@Timbledon I didn't see a price, where was it?
@andyg1412 no
40 € for a remaster of a 20 year old game? For the whole trilogy yes, for just the first game nope...
OR.... for almost the same price, if not less, you can get all three Metroid Prime games as part of the Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Wii U... while the shop is still open, anyways....
No Trilogy Remastered? Boooooooooo!
There. Now can you stop your 1000 Prime Trilogy rumor "reports"
I was actually rolling my eyes at first because I was expecting a slightly touched up port at best as has been the Nintendo way with these things most of the time, but they actually did seem to go full in and properly upgrade the textures and make the game look nice, yeah I'll get it, sure, it's been forever since I've last played MP1 anyway, would love to see 2 get the same treatment too.
Now that was a curveball. Nintendo freaking brought it today.
Hmm, I’ll get it one day
Apparently it's £35 idve jumped in at £25 but anything more doesn't seem like a good deal (to me anyway)
I love the game and was gonna buy it but no chance I’m getting that for 35 quid. Totally overpriced. Waiting for a sale. Not happy
Uh Nintendo... I think you missed the other two Prime games.
Nintendo?
@andyg1412 On the e shop front page, only just came up.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was the best part from the direct. Zelda was oke. The graphics are amazing and it was better than the graphics from Zelda. Zelda needs better graphics like Ocarina of time style.
I only played a little bit of this on GameCube back in the day. A friend of mine had it and he was really into it. I never really got into myself as all I wanted to do was play Smash Melee and Mario Kart Double Dash on the Cube lol. I wouldn’t mind giving it another try though.
As much as I would love to own it, it's a bit overpriced. If it ever gets Nintendo 33% treatment, I'm getting it!
@Link-Hero "$60 for just Prime 1 is overpriced"
It isn't $60, where did you get that lol
Finally!!!!!!! So excited!!! Waiting for the physical version.
Do we know who’s done the remaster?
Retro?
Mercury?
£9 for DLC for Dead Cells. Ordered !!!!
After Nintendo charging full price for Skyward Sword and locking a quality of life change behind an Amiibo, I am pleasantly surprised the remaster is £35, especially given this looks like more substantial work has been done. Definitely getting physical as soon as possible.
Waiting for Prime 4...
By just saying that they remaking 1st one and not whole Trilogy it means they most likely milk first 3 games for long time to expand when to release 4th game, so I not expecting even short trailer for 4th game till end of 2024/early 2025. :/
I jst saw the price on the eShop - will Physical be the same? I think I want physical on this one, even if I have to wait.
I think I've just about recovered from this announcement... Playing it now!
So many people here don’t read and assume “$60” lol
@SViper
I assume it's too difficult to remaster Prime 3 without the full gyro aiming (Switch Lite users) and releasing the first 2 makes less sense than just the first. So my guess is this is it for remastered Metroid Prime
@GuyProsciutto
Mistyped that. I meant 40 instead of 60, but it's still overpriced regardless of a $20 difference.
The best announcement of today
Fair warning next time, if a trusted leaker says that there will be 3 of something coming, always subtract 2 from it
