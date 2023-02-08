Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced that Metroid Prime Remastered is launching on the Switch digitally today. A physical version will also launch on February 22nd, 2023.

The game costs $39.99 on the US eShop and £34.99 on the UK eShop. It's available to purchase right now as of the time of writing!

Here's some official info from Nintendo:

"Step into the boots of Samus Aran as you navigate the winding paths and interconnected environments of an alluring-yet-dangerous alien planet. Use powers like the iconic Morph Ball and Grapple Beam to revisit hard-to-reach areas and find a path forward. With revamped graphics, sound, unlockable art, and updated control schemes, Samus’ 3D platforming debut has reached greater heights. Calm and capable, Samus takes on this solo mission...but she is far from alone."

FINALLY, right?! What do you make of Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below!