Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've seen Twitch chat beat games like Pokémon and even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but how about a more active game? Over the holiday break, Twitch and variety streamer GappyV decided to invent the ultimate test - creating code that converted basic messages into Wii Remote and Nunchuk inputs to see if Twitch chat could "beat" all five games in Wii Sports.

While there were definitely some teething issues, once Twitch chat got the hang of each sport, it was mostly a success. Baseball ended up being the highlight. While it was quite a challenge for chat to get the hang of batting, in the end, it managed to get a home run. You can watch it all unfold in the video above.

Since the success of Wii Sports, GappyV has moved on to "can Twitch chat beat Trauma Center". This latest test was a little bit different - with the streamer relying on audio instructions from Twitch chat to guide their on-screen movement when performing surgeries. You can see the Trauma Center replay over on GappyV's YouTube channel.