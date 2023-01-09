Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Peripheral brand NYXI has revealed its latest Nintendo Switch wireless joy-pad, dubbed the NYXI Wizard.

Directly inspired by the Nintendo GameCube, the joy-pad features Hall Effect analogue sticks to eliminate drifting, along with interchangable joystick rings, a turbo function, illuminated 'ABXY' buttons, and an ergonomic, slip-free design. It goes without saying, of course, that the controller also functions as a set of joy-con; simply slide the two sides from the pad and whack them directly onto your Switch.

Here's a list of features directly from NYXI:

- The preferred gamepad for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- Hall effect joystick, with no drifting

- Designed for performance ZR/ZL buttons, are quieter, lighter, have less resistance, and have shorter trigger distances to help you shoot faster. ABXY buttons have white light effects and a comfortable feel for an enhanced gaming experience.

- Removable joysticks and replaceable joysticks ring

- Ergonomic, non-slip design

- Wireless connection and long-lasting performance

- Adjustable Turbo & Mapping Function

- One-Key Wake-Up & Screenshot Function

The controller can be ordered via the NYXI website right now for $69.00 with options available for international shipping. Of course, if you're in the market for a GameCube inspired controller but would rather opt for something with a more "traditional" layout, then you might want to check out the below Switch controller case from Retroflag: