Before the Wii U Pro Controller and the Switch Pro Controller, the general consensus amongst Nintendo fans was that the GameCube controller was, in fact, the very best plastic shell to enable the wiggling of various thumbsticks. Granted, when compared to what came before it - the safe, yet dependable NES and SNES controllers and uh... whatever that N64 thing was - the GameCube controller didn't need to do a whole lot to come out on top, but it was nevertheless a comfortable, attractive piece of kit (if you ignore the rather terrible C-Stick).

If you, like us, long for the simpler days of the GameCube, then the good news is that you can practically turn your Switch into one with Retroflag's Handheld Controller. It's a transparent case that takes the iconic purple colour of the GameCube and whacks on a bunch of similar looking thumbsticks and buttons to pay homage to Nintendo's cute little console box. You've got a proper d-pad here, green and red 'A' and 'B' buttons respectively, slightly curved shoulder buttons, and even a dinky little C-Stick in place of the regular right analogue stick.

Retroflag confirms that its Handheld Controller features all the usual bits and bobs you'd come to expect, including rumble vibration and motion control, and it's even implemented Hall Effect sensing joysticks to eliminate any possibility of drift when you're wandering about the world of Paldea or succumbing to Tom Nook's endless debts. The case is compatible with both the OG Switch model and the refreshed OLED model and includes a handy little USB-C port for all your charging needs.

The downside is that the case is currently sold out through the US Amazon page and doesn't appear to be available at all in the UK at this currently point in time, so you might have to settle for Canada's Amazon page where you can nab one for $69.99. We'll keep an eye out for any future updates on availability.

If nothing else, we sincerely hope third-party accessories like this inspire Nintendo to release some official transparent Joy-Con controllers. Come on, Nintendo!

What do you think of Retroflag's Gamecube-inspired controller case? Will you be looking to pick one up? Let us know!

