Last week, peripheral maker NYXI unveiled a new GameCube-themed Nintendo Switch controller called the NYXI Wizard.

As you can see, it takes a lot of inspiration from the GameCube pad, right down to the original indigo colour. It also promises "no drifting" and comes with a turbo function, an ergonomic slip-free design and replaceable joysticks. It's probably going to be a great match with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If you did miss out on this controller when it went on sale last week, the good news is it's now available once again for pre-order. It will set you back $69.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and should ship within 2-3 months. You can learn more about all the features of this unique Switch controller in the video above, on the official website, and in our original story: