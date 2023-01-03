In the same Famitsu article, the Persona developer Atlus has taken the time to thank fans for their support last year. It has also provided a teaser of what's ahead for 2023.

After the release of titles like Persona 5 Royal and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim in 2022, the company will look torwards the remastered releases of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. In addition to this, it apparently has "several new unannounced titles" in the making (via Persona Central).

"Happy New Year! Thank you very much for your support and patronage for the remastered version of P4U2 in 2022, the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Soul Hackers 2, and the remastered version of Persona 5 Royal. Thanks to your support, the remastered edition of P5R achieved 1 million sales within one month of its release, and P5R as a whole has surpassed 3.3 million units worldwide.

"In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Please look forward to it!"

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were previously locked for an early 2023 release in October last year. They'll both be arriving on the Switch later this month on 19th January, so be on the lookout for our Nintendo Life reviews.