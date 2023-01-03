In the latest Famitsu feature for the new year, Konami - the developer behind Castlevania and the Metal Gear series - has teased what fans can look forward to in 2023. According to a translation, the Japanese company has multiple unannounced projects in the works.

Here's the full translation of Konami's new year message (translated by Ryuji via Noisy Pixel):

“Happy New Year to all game fans! Thank you very much for enjoying many of Konami’s games last year. This year is known as the Year of the Rabbit, and we are planning power-ups and new developments for our well-known series, aiming to make even greater strides.

Furthermore, we have yet to announce new projects to you are also quietly underway. So please look forward to Konami’s further progress this year.”

In 2022, Konami published a bunch of games on the Nintendo Switch including GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and the free-to-play card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. One game already locked in for this year is Suikoden I&II HD Remaster. There's also some Castlevania DLC coming to Dead Cells.