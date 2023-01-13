Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are following this up on 19th January 2023, and ahead of their joint release, we wanted to ask the ultimate question — what is Persona? Well, not really, but with lots of names, Goldens, Royals, and FES' being thrown around, just what on earth are the differences? What versions can we play on Switch? And, if you've only played the spin-offs or Persona 5 Royal, what should you play next?
So, for anyone who is either a total newbie to the series — or if you simply lost your way and need a hand sorting through all the franchise branches — let's reach out to the truth and dive into the Persona series on Switch.
Persona Series On Switch FAQ
What is Persona?
Persona is a turn-based RPG series that debuted on the PlayStation back in 1996 with Revelations: Persona. All of the main games take place in modern-day Japan and every game focuses on a group of high school students (with one exception), with the lead being a silent protagonist.
The key aspect of Persona is the ability to summon a Persona — a physical manifestation of that person's psyche (get your high school psychology textbooks out!). The main character is often the only character who can swap between their starting Persona and any number of demons that you can recruit, obtain, or fuse in the Velvet Room.
Other recurring elements in the series involve the Arcana — tarot cards that represent skills, Persona, and characters — Social Links (as of Persona 3, called Confidants in Persona 5), dungeon crawling, and the Velvet Room — a place where you can fuse and summon new Persona, which is managed by a man named Igor.
How is Persona related to Shin Megami Tensei?
Persona started life as a spin-off of the Megami Tensei franchise (of which the Shin Megami Tensei games are part of) inspired by the success of 1994's Shin Megami Tensei If..., which was set in a school.
You don't need to play any of the Shin Megami Tensei games to get into Persona. Some If... characters appear in the very early Persona games, but not since Persona 3. The demons in SMT are often enemies and Personas in the Persona series, but there are hardly any connections outside of that and the two series are turn-based RPGs.
These are all of the games you can currently get on Switch in the Persona series in release date order — the ones in bold are part of the mainline series:
Persona 5 Strikers
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
Persona 5 Royal
Personal 4 Golden (19th January)
Persona 3 Portable (19th January)
For this guide, we'll mostly be exploring the three mainline games.
Do I need to play the series in order?
Nope! While every game in the series takes place in the same world, you don't have to play the first to understand the other games in the series. In terms of the Switch-only games, that means you can start with P3, P4, or P5 — it doesn't matter!
There are sometimes little nods and references to past games and characters — Rise from Persona 4 can be spotted on posters in Persona 5, for example — but you'll lose nothing of consequence by playing the games in any order. This is good when some entries are still missing on the Switch...
Persona 5 Royal
What is Persona 5 Royal?
Persona 5 Royal was the first mainline game in the series to make its way onto the Switch — and, in the series, it's probably the most well-known entry, particularly for its snappy combat and super slick visuals. Seriously, have you seen the menus in this game? *chef's kiss*
Originally released for the PS4 in 2019 in Japan and 2020 for the rest of the world, Royal made its way to Switch (after fans had been begging for the game to release on the console since, well, Joker's appearance in Smash) in October 2022 to rave reviews — including from us.
Set in modern-day Tokyo, you play a young high school student — codenamed Joker — who has recently moved to the city after being expelled from another school. Eventually, you become the leader of the Phantom Thieves, a group of 'vigilantes' who have the power to summon Personas who can explore the Metaverse and dive into people's Palaces to change their hearts.
Persona 5 Royal really sets the bar high for modern turn-based JRPGs with its dungeons. The game's Palaces are all uniquely styled dungeons ranging from a Castle to a Casino, and each has puzzles and a unique layout that you need to make your way through. Mementos, another dungeon, is part of the Metaverse and consists of randomised layouts and paths, so it's closer to the dungeons of Persona 3 and 4.
Persona 5 Royal's Phantom Thieves all use Personas based on outlaws, thieves, and rebels from literature or legend — loosely. Arséne, Joker's Persona, is based on the gentleman thief Arséne Lupin from Maurice Leblanc's novels, while Johanna, Makoto's Persona, is based on Pope Joan, a female pope who apparently disguised herself as a man and rose through the church's hierarchy.