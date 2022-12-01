Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been available on the Nintendo Switch for a few weeks now and since release, there's been a lot of concerns raised about the game's tech issues. Although the ninth generation is a step in the right direction for the series with its new open-world gameplay, the performance issues and bugs have made it quite difficult for some trainers to enjoy.

Now, in an update, Nintendo has announced a new update for Scarlet and Violet will be released on 1st December (aka later today). In addition to full patch notes via the official support page, it's also apologised for the game's issues and mentioned how it's taking player feedback on board and aims to provide trainers around the globe with a "positive experience".

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."





As for the update (Version 1.1.0), players can look forward to Season 1 of the game's ranked battles, a music fix and "other select bug fixes" which are not detailed:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing December 1, 2022)

- Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.

- Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

- An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

- Other select bug fixes have been made.

