Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may have some serious technical issues, but it seems to have had no impact on sales of the new generation.

Nintendo has announced global sales of Scarlet and Violet for the Switch have managed to surpass the 10 million mark in just the first three days. Both titles were released worldwide last week on 18th November.

These games have also set a new record, becoming the highest-selling title across any Nintendo platform within the first three days. Earlier this week, it was also revealed how first-week sales of Scarlet and Violet in the UK were 25% higher than Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Overlooking the performance and bugs, the latest entries in the long-running RPG series arguably offer the most exciting adventure yet with the all-new open-world design.

In our own Nintendo Life review, we said the direction of Scarlet and Violet had us excited about the future of the series: