The good news for the ninth generation of Pokémon games just keeps coming. Following the update Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have surpassed 10 million sales globally in just three days, new data about the Japanese launch has been shared.

According to Game Data Library, Scarlet and Violet have experienced the "biggest launch" ever for a video game in Japan - surpassing the recent "record-breaking sales" set by Splatoon 3 by an additional 600k units.

Game Data Library: "The first +3m and +4m launches in Japan happened this year, just a few weeks apart."

Before these two titles came along, this title was held by Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch. And for a long time before this, the Nintendo DS titles Pokémon Black and White held the record.

The same source also notes how three days of sales for Scarlet and Violet was enough to surpass Japan's lifetime sales of Pokémon Legends: Arceus (3.58 million), which is also the second-biggest selling title of 2022 in this region.

Its Japan's second best selling game of 2022 behind Splatoon 3 (5.01m), Given the sales it should become the best seller. — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 24, 2022

Earlier today, Nintendo confirmed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 10 million sales were "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.