The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games are perhaps the most ambitious entries in the long-running series ever, but unfortunately, it seems the game's performance and technical issues are dragging down the overall experience for many trainers around the world.

As a result, the user score on Metacritic for Pokémon Scarlet (the only user rated version at the time of writing) is just 2.9 out of 10 - with users on the website citing gameplay glitches (which we've extensively highlighted here on Nintendo Life), frame rate issues, underwhelming graphics, textures and more.

It's created a lot of discourse online, with pretty-much everyone chiming in with their own personal thoughts - including some critics. Much of the conversation seems to be about Game Freak's ability and The Pokémon Company International's handling of the franchise:

I do not want to hear the "Switch isn't powerful enough" line today as the root cause of Scarlet/Violet's issues when the true problem is a lack of development time and optimization. TPCi is NOT giving Game Freak the necessary support to extract the open-world power Switch has pic.twitter.com/EuVEJAdE1n November 17, 2022

It's mildly surprising to me that the latest Pokémon game seems less visually accomplished than many launch games for the PlayStation 3 back in 2006. This isn't the fault of the hardware, I think it's fair to say. — John Linneman (@dark1x) November 17, 2022

Pokemon reviews coming in. Unfortunately it sounds like the game's performance is rough and detracted from many of the reviewers' experiences. The game itself sounds fun at least. pic.twitter.com/0z1dDoKqV5 November 17, 2022

gamedevs in the know. what do you think is the root cause of the performance issue/stall here? ive been trying to figure it out myself - possibly some memory cache purge and reload ? lets hear it https://t.co/CqCSAaA5ww November 17, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is visually the ugliest 1st Party Nintendo Switch Game to date filled with terrible performance issues, bugs and glitches.



It's a wildly disappointing display from the world's largest franchise. — Wood Hawker (@BeatemupsWood) November 18, 2022

Basically it seems from the reviews that the game is great, pushes Pokémon to new limits, but is let down by some technical performance issues. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 17, 2022

I think blaming Pokemon's performance issues on the Switch is silly, especially when Xenoblade 3 just came out and looks fine.



A system that can run Monster Hunter Rise could have run a 30FPS Scarlet/Violet. Blame this on Game Freak and Game Freak alone. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) November 18, 2022

Of course, there's a possibility future patch updates could potentially improve the situation. For now though, don't be surprised if you do encounter any glitches: