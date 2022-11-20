The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games are perhaps the most ambitious entries in the long-running series ever, but unfortunately, it seems the game's performance and technical issues are dragging down the overall experience for many trainers around the world.
As a result, the user score on Metacritic for Pokémon Scarlet (the only user rated version at the time of writing) is just 2.9 out of 10 - with users on the website citing gameplay glitches (which we've extensively highlighted here on Nintendo Life), frame rate issues, underwhelming graphics, textures and more.
It's created a lot of discourse online, with pretty-much everyone chiming in with their own personal thoughts - including some critics. Much of the conversation seems to be about Game Freak's ability and The Pokémon Company International's handling of the franchise:
Of course, there's a possibility future patch updates could potentially improve the situation. For now though, don't be surprised if you do encounter any glitches: