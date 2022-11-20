Pokémon Scarlet
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games are perhaps the most ambitious entries in the long-running series ever, but unfortunately, it seems the game's performance and technical issues are dragging down the overall experience for many trainers around the world.

As a result, the user score on Metacritic for Pokémon Scarlet (the only user rated version at the time of writing) is just 2.9 out of 10 - with users on the website citing gameplay glitches (which we've extensively highlighted here on Nintendo Life), frame rate issues, underwhelming graphics, textures and more.

It's created a lot of discourse online, with pretty-much everyone chiming in with their own personal thoughts - including some critics. Much of the conversation seems to be about Game Freak's ability and The Pokémon Company International's handling of the franchise:

Of course, there's a possibility future patch updates could potentially improve the situation. For now though, don't be surprised if you do encounter any glitches:

In our Nintendo Life review of Scarlet and Violet, we were very excited about the future of the series. However, we did note the "wildly inconsistent performance". Our senior video producer Alex Olney even shared his own thoughts about the technical state of the game:

"If you're not bothered by technical whoopsies, you're going to have a blast, but I just can't stop myself from being repeatedly saddened and disillusioned by the severe lack of polish present in this latest entry."

How has your own experience been in Scarlet and Violet so far? Are you having so much fun you haven't really noticed any issues, or have they impacted your time with the new generation? How do you think Game Freak and The Pokémon Company should approach this series going forward? Let us know in the comments.