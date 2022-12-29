You thought the season of sales was over? When are the sales ever over? Following its Festive Sale, Nintendo has launched its annual New Year sale, where you can get up to 75% off of some absolute corkers from now until 8th January 2023.

We're talking big games in this year's sale — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening are both 33% off, while Persona 5 Royal is also 30% off. What better way to ring in the new year than pouring your life into a 100+ hour RPG?

Before we jump into that, though, you can still get 10% off eShop credit right here on Nintendo Life! Remember to input code XMAS10 at checkout to get additional savings — or just stock up for another sale or a big release. 2023 is going to be a busy one.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Right, back to the sale then. You can check out the full list of games on sale over on Nintendo UK's website, but we've picked out some of the highlights and the biggest cuts below for your ease. Think of this as a teaser. You can tap on the column headers to organise alphabetically or by price:

You've got until 8th January to snap up some bargains and make sure you check out Nintendo UK's website for the full list of games

Let us know below if you're tempted by any of Nintendo's New Year Sale offers.