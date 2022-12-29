You thought the season of sales was over? When are the sales ever over? Following its Festive Sale, Nintendo has launched its annual New Year sale, where you can get up to 75% off of some absolute corkers from now until 8th January 2023.
We're talking big games in this year's sale — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening are both 33% off, while Persona 5 Royal is also 30% off. What better way to ring in the new year than pouring your life into a 100+ hour RPG?
Right, back to the sale then. You can check out the full list of games on sale over on Nintendo UK's website, but we've picked out some of the highlights and the biggest cuts below for your ease. Think of this as a teaser. You can tap on the column headers to organise alphabetically or by price:
|Switch eShop Game
|Price
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|£33.29
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|£18.74
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|£13.99
|Sonic Mania
|£7.99
|Super Mario Party
|£33.29
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|£6.24
|The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
|£33.29
|Kirby's Dream Buffet
|£9.39
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI
|£4.99
|Persona 5 Royal
|£38.49
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|£24.99
|Metro 2033 Redux
|£4.49
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|£33.29
|Neon White
|£14.99
|Return to Monkey Island
|£17.99
|Rabbids: Party of Legends
|£17.49
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|£11.09
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|£12.49
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|$26.24
You've got until 8th January to snap up some bargains and make sure you check out Nintendo UK's website for the full list of games
Let us know below if you're tempted by any of Nintendo's New Year Sale offers.
Comments (16)
Wow Europe again. How about NA Nintendo? Are you planning to do it next year?
Link's Awakening is one of the sweetest eye candies I've seen in video games, it oozes charm. Would recommend.
I want 3DS eShop sales so badly. Send it off with a bang Nintendo, you know you want to. Might log on later just to check if there are any new ones.
@JokerCK They did do the NA sale January 6th last time so unfortunately... yeah.
Hell yeah, can't wait for those 30% discount =D
Same games………. Same discounts!!
@SpiderTom93, @JokerCK
Unless this is some abstruse joke, there have been loads of NA sales this year. For example:
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/12/nintendos-critically-acclaimed-partner-eshop-sale-ends-soon-up-to-86percent-off-us
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/12/nintendos-huge-cyber-deals-sale-ends-soon-up-to-50percent-off-switch-eshop-games-north-america
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/09/nintendos-huge-blockbuster-sale-ends-this-weekend-up-to-85percent-off-switch-games-and-dlc-north-america
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/07/nintendo-launches-huge-switch-eshop-multiplayer-sale-with-up-to-80percent-off-north-america
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/07/reminder-nintendos-super-switch-sale-ends-soon-up-to-50percent-off-some-huge-games-north-america
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2022/05/get-up-to-70percent-off-final-fantasy-games-on-switch-in-square-enixs-golden-week-sale-north-america
@SpiderTom93 , @Rambler not the same one. But nice google search Rambler. At the time of those discounts, there were also discounts in the UK eshop. 10 points for your effort.
One of these days Sid Meier's Civilization VI may get close enough to zero dollars I may buy it just for the heck of it even though I already own it on pc. The non-sale price dropped also so it's something like 90% off the original price and still seems to be periodically dropping.
Rubs hands together.
Time to scroll the wishlist and look for those lovely red bars that indicate a sale. Not wanting to sound spoiled, but hopefully moee than the poultry 10% sales that crop up here and there.
The listed games above I have all that I want already.
finally both ori discounted simultaneity , total about 11 £ that a amazing price for about 20 hours in total of amazing gameplay, and I have to said I am tempted by yookaele the 3d one only 3£ and something 90% discounted that a steal
@Rambler They are talking about first party sales which almost never happen in NA anymore. It seems we get a first party sale less than a quarter as often as EU...
Ah bummer I was really hoping for Triangle Strategy. Just completed the demo and I’m hooked, but it’s 50 fat ones 😭
@SmeejLad Get it physical - it’s about £35. Nearing the end of Triangle Strategy myself, and can heartily recommend. It gets better as you go, too. Some of the later story beats actually live up to how good the gameplay is.
@TowaHerschel7
This isn't a first party-only sale though
@ComfyAko that’s exactly what I had my eyes on! Been planning to grab a copy for a while since I beat Bayonetta 3…
