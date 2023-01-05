North America might be a little behind Europe, but finally, even more savings have finally reached the western shores! Nintendo has launched its New Year Sale today on the North American eShop.

From now until 15th January at 11:59pm PST, you can save yourselves some cents by grabbing those much-wanted eShop games. There's up to 85% off big titles. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is at its lowest-ever price of $5.99 right now, while Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is also cheap and cheerful at $13.99.

For some newer releases, indie darling Tunic is now $26.99, and AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative is also 30% off at $41.99. We're just cherry-picking, here, but there are some outstanding highlights that make perfect additions to anyone's Switch library.

Let's make this a bit easier for you — check out some of the best deals on the NA eShop below. You can sort the games by price or by alphabetical order:



This sale is on until 15th January at 11:59pm PST, so you've got ten days to spend all of your coins! You can check out the official Nintendo NA website for all current eShop offers.

