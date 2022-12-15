It really is the holiday season now, folks! Nintendo of Europe has announced this year's Festive Offers sale on the eShop. From now until 29th December, you can get up to 60% off (or more) of hundreds of games on the eShop — more for the backlog? Or perhaps more to sink your teeth into over the festive break?
There are a few big titles included in this year's sale — which is only confirmed for Europe so far — such as the latest Sonic game and the new Mario + Rabbids adventure. Two games that were released in the last two months!? Oh, go on.
Back to the eShop sale! Nintendo has selected a handful of highlights to whet your appetite, and here they are:
|Title
|Publisher
|Discount
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
Ubisoft
|25%
|Sonic Frontiers
|SEGA
|30%
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|25%
|Ubisoft
|
33%
|Temtem
|Humble Games
|20%
|Bugsnax
|Young Horses
|60%
|Among Us
|InnerSloth
|30%
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|WB Games
|50%
|Humble Games
|30%
|Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch
|Bandai Namco
|84%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Bandai Namco
|84%
|Cuphead
|
StudioMDHR
|30%
This is only a handful of the titles that are currently on offer on the eShop. Head on over to the Festive Offers page to check out all of the recommendations and browse the entire eShop catalogue! A similar sale is also taking place in North America right now, but it ends very soon!
Don't forget, the European sale ends on 29th December, so get browsing, shopping, and go wild this holiday season!
30% off Sonic Frontiers already? Oh Dear, its the next game in my backlog
This sale can be on its merry little way. I've spent my lot this month, they always seem to turn up at the wrong time. There are so many on there that I've been waiting for ages to drop too.
Woe is me, first world problem something something grinch grunch.
You forgot to mention the best deal:
£2.99 --> £2.39*
A relaxing puzzle game full of cute furry girls!
