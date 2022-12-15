It really is the holiday season now, folks! Nintendo of Europe has announced this year's Festive Offers sale on the eShop. From now until 29th December, you can get up to 60% off (or more) of hundreds of games on the eShop — more for the backlog? Or perhaps more to sink your teeth into over the festive break?

There are a few big titles included in this year's sale — which is only confirmed for Europe so far — such as the latest Sonic game and the new Mario + Rabbids adventure. Two games that were released in the last two months!? Oh, go on.

Back to the eShop sale! Nintendo has selected a handful of highlights to whet your appetite, and here they are:

This is only a handful of the titles that are currently on offer on the eShop. Head on over to the Festive Offers page to check out all of the recommendations and browse the entire eShop catalogue! A similar sale is also taking place in North America right now, but it ends very soon!

Don't forget, the European sale ends on 29th December, so get browsing, shopping, and go wild this holiday season!