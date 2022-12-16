After landing a huge new update in the form of the "Missions in Uncharted Space" expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley has today received a quick hotfix to make sure that all of these features are running as they should.

The changes made this time around are mainly tweaks to the new quests - many of which focus around the latest additions of Woody and Buzz to the Valley. There is also a slight change to the size of the Boba Tea which was appearing in the game, as well as the usual stability and optimisation improvements.

For all of the details on the latest update, check out the full patch notes below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Hotfix (16th December, 2022)

Bug Fixes:

- Story-related items will no longer appear in the crafting menu before they are intended to be available.

- Improved feedback in Buzz Lightyear’s house to make it easier to exit.

- “You're My Favorite Deputy” quest: Improved item spawns to prevent them from falling outside of the map or into static objects.

- “Restoring the Sunstone” quest: We are continuing to push iterative fixes to help users who are still encountering issues with this quest. Today’s fix should help some players, but we are continuing to investigate, as we anticipate the issue may persist for others. We will be keeping a close eye on this through the next update.

- “A Deal With Ursula” quest: Players will now be able to place the four crystals on the pedestals necessary to complete this quest.

- “The Mystery of Stolen Socks” quest: The next step of this quest will now be accessible for players who clear the necessary trash. Donald and Dreamlight Valley thank you!

- “The Illumination” quest: Placing the blanket fort in the house will now complete this quest.

- Boba tea is great. Giant boba tea is even better! But in the Valley... maybe it was a little too big. Boba tea items will now appear as their intended, normal size.

- Various stability and optimization improvements.

The new update is available to download right now! If you wanted a reminder of everything that has been happening in the Valley as of late, check out the article below in which we give a full rundown of all things Toy Story and Stitch.