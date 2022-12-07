There are a ton of changes and new things in the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, and we're still trying to find all of them — so we can dump them in this massive list, just for you!

Just bear with us while we discover things for ourselves. This list is a work-in-progress, and a lot of stuff is time-gated in the game, so we haven't seen some things yet!

If you want to read about bug fixes, check out the patch notes here — we won't be covering those because they're booooring.

Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up, let's go!

New characters

New Realm

The Toy Story Realm is set in Bonnie's room from Toy Story 3, and the quests within are all about saving Woody, tidying up, and helping Bonnie fix her farm.

New recipes

You can read our recipe guide to find out how to make these new dishes:

Coffee

Mocha

Latte

Fruitcake

Yule Log

Boba Tea

Raspberry Boba Tea

Gooseberry Boba Tea

Mint Boba Tea

Coconut Boba Tea

Gingerbread House

Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies

Hot Cocoa

New ingredients

Onyx

Red Algae

Coffee Bean (not in game yet)

New crafting recipes

Use Onyx to craft Night Shards

Use Red Algae to craft Seaweed

Christmas-themed furniture

Non-Christmas-themed furniture

Merlin's potions

Merlin's potions

Merlin now has three new potions, to go along with the one you get for your Watering Can during the Sunlit Valley Pillar quest. They have limited charges, so use them wisely:

Fishing Rod potion — turns white ripples into gold ones

Shovel potion — earns more coins and materials while digging

Pickaxe potion — earns more materials while mining

New clothing

Socks! We have socks!!! Also new festive, Christmassy clothing, but SOCKS!!!!

New fish

Although these fish aren't actually available yet, there are new festive fish visible in the menu:

Festive Anglerfish

Festive Bass

Festive Fugu

Festive Salmon

Festive Squid

New furniture

"Memory Frames" can be used to display your completed memory images

New Festive Star Path

This month's Star Path is Christmas-themed, with new outfits for characters, new motifs, and festive winter furniture. You can read about the rewards and duties in our Star Path guide here.

Kristoff's Stall

Kristoff's Stall — which you can unlock by completing his quests — now sells items like Hardwood and Iron Ingots, which are hard to come by. However, there is now an item cap on how many you can purchase in a day.

Item tweaks

The Clock Tower chimes on the hour

Some fireplaces can now be lit

Improvements

You can now change the time of day — this only affects visuals (for now)

You can hang out with Ariel

You can change Ariel from legs version to fish version at will

New loading screen

You can feed critters multiple times a day, even if you fail the first one — but you'll only get one reward

Faster map navigation

Turn lampposts and lights on and off outside

No more "dried plant" animation

Character will actually look at the camera in selfie mode

Higher item limits when placing furniture outside

Misc. changes

Stability improvements

Improved wood distribution

Reduced loading times

Improved asset loading

Fewer frame drops

Improved performance for large gardens

VFX optimisation

