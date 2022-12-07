There are a ton of changes and new things in the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update, and we're still trying to find all of them — so we can dump them in this massive list, just for you!
Just bear with us while we discover things for ourselves. This list is a work-in-progress, and a lot of stuff is time-gated in the game, so we haven't seen some things yet!
If you want to read about bug fixes, check out the patch notes here — we won't be covering those because they're booooring.
Giddy up, giddy up, giddy up, let's go!
All The New Things In Disney Dreamlight Valley's Festive Update
New characters
New Realm
The Toy Story Realm is set in Bonnie's room from Toy Story 3, and the quests within are all about saving Woody, tidying up, and helping Bonnie fix her farm.
New recipes
You can read our recipe guide to find out how to make these new dishes:
- Coffee
- Mocha
- Latte
- Fruitcake
- Yule Log
- Boba Tea
- Raspberry Boba Tea
- Gooseberry Boba Tea
- Mint Boba Tea
- Coconut Boba Tea
- Gingerbread House
- Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies
- Hot Cocoa
New ingredients
New crafting recipes
- Use Onyx to craft Night Shards
- Use Red Algae to craft Seaweed
- Christmas-themed furniture
- Non-Christmas-themed furniture
- Merlin's potions
Merlin's potions
Merlin now has three new potions, to go along with the one you get for your Watering Can during the Sunlit Valley Pillar quest. They have limited charges, so use them wisely:
- Fishing Rod potion — turns white ripples into gold ones
- Shovel potion — earns more coins and materials while digging
- Pickaxe potion — earns more materials while mining
New clothing
Socks! We have socks!!! Also new festive, Christmassy clothing, but SOCKS!!!!
New fish
Although these fish aren't actually available yet, there are new festive fish visible in the menu:
- Festive Anglerfish
- Festive Bass
- Festive Fugu
- Festive Salmon
- Festive Squid
New furniture
- "Memory Frames" can be used to display your completed memory images
New Festive Star Path
This month's Star Path is Christmas-themed, with new outfits for characters, new motifs, and festive winter furniture. You can read about the rewards and duties in our Star Path guide here.
Kristoff's Stall
Kristoff's Stall — which you can unlock by completing his quests — now sells items like Hardwood and Iron Ingots, which are hard to come by. However, there is now an item cap on how many you can purchase in a day.
Item tweaks
- The Clock Tower chimes on the hour
- Some fireplaces can now be lit
Improvements
- You can now change the time of day — this only affects visuals (for now)
- You can hang out with Ariel
- You can change Ariel from legs version to fish version at will
- New loading screen
- You can feed critters multiple times a day, even if you fail the first one — but you'll only get one reward
- Faster map navigation
- Turn lampposts and lights on and off outside
- No more "dried plant" animation
- Character will actually look at the camera in selfie mode
- Higher item limits when placing furniture outside
Misc. changes
- Stability improvements
- Improved wood distribution
- Reduced loading times
- Improved asset loading
- Fewer frame drops
- Improved performance for large gardens
- VFX optimisation
What's your favourite new addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley? Have you found anything we've missed? Tell us in the comments!
Comments (0)
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...