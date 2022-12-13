Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this year in June, Capcom announced it would be bringing the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection to the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

We haven't heard all that much about it since September, but now Capcom has announced it will be airing a brand new trailer tomorrow on its official YouTube channel. This event is just under 24 hours away at the time of writing. Click on the video above to see the live countdown timer.



Tune in tomorrow at 4:00 PM PST / 12:00 AM GMT for an update on Mr. Famous News and a new trailer!

Send your NetNavi to the link below for a front-row seat at the Premiere:

▶️ New info on #MegaManBattleNetwork Legacy Collection is on the way!Tune in tomorrow at 4:00 PM PST / 12:00 AM GMT for an update on Mr. Famous News and a new trailer!Send your NetNavi to the link below for a front-row seat at the Premiere:▶️ https://t.co/zEjcmfNpdH December 13, 2022

If you're curious to learn more about the Battle Network Legacy Collection for Switch, you can catch up on our previous coverage. When the game does arrive, players can look forward to 10 games, and additional extras such as over 180 songs from across the series. There'll be online play, too.