As the crisp, autumnal leaves cover the ground, and the chilly nights draw in, it's the perfect time to snuggle up inside and play something a bit cosier. Harvestella, Square Enix's attempt at breaking into the farming sim genre, should fill that gap nicely come this Friday when it launches as a console exclusive on Switch, and the first review for the game has now dropped (thanks, Nintendo Everything!).

This week's Famitsu scores have dropped, and Square Enix — in partnership with Live Wire — seems to have grown something quite pleasant, as the publication has awarded the game 8/8/8/7, or 31/40. Not bad at all!

Harvestella combines action RPG and dungeon crawling elements, all with a job system, with the cosy routine of a farming sim. The game is out on 4th November, and you can download a demo from the Switch eShop right now.

Square Enix and Live Wire have listened to player feedback on the demo ahead of the game's launch, and they'll be making various tweaks in time for its release.