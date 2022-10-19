Just weeks away from its 4th November release date, Square Enix has shared more details about Live Wire's upcoming RPG farm sim, Harvestella, which include tweaks being made to the game following feedback from players of the Switch demo.
Gematsu has shared the list of updates the companies are making to the game — reducing load times, cooldown times for job changes, and a warning when your health gets low are a few things that will be included in the game at launch.
Here's the full list of tweaks:
- Reduced time-lapse speed on the world map and the field.
- Reduced hit time for fishing.
- Reduced cooldown time for job changes.
- Increased the Mage’s normal attack speed.
- Partially reduced loading time.
- Addition of a warning effect when a character’s HP is low.
- Modified UI during save and auto-save.
- Various assorted bug fixes.
They're definitely digging into the soil to make sure everything is perfect, then. We had our own thoughts on the Switch demo where you lovely readers also discussed your impressions:
- Further reading - Talking Point: What Do You Think Of The Harvestella Demo?
But improvements aren't the only things Square Enix shared, as we've also been given a good look at the Winter Seaslight and the winter city, the Holy Capital Argene.
This place looks absolutely gorgeous and is home to The Seaslight Order, who head on over to the Divine Cave to worship and pray. You'll need to try and get into the cave to investigate the Seaslight phenomenon.
Two more jobs have also been detailed for the game — Avenger (which, well, is the coolest-sounding job name so far), a long-distance attacker that can switch between fire and ice elements, and Pilgrim, a physical and magical attack that wields a sword.
Faerie Orders, a new mode, sees you commanding faeries to carry out different tasks for you while you're off busy adventuring. They can harvest for you, make things, or even decorate and make changes to your farm.
And it wouldn't be a Harvestella update without a look at the game's deliciously drawn food, would it?
For even more details on winter, Faerie Orders, cooking, and just a basket load of other details check out Square Enix's blog post.
Harvestella's crops sprout very soon, on 4th November. Will you be plucking Square Enix's attempt at the farm sim genre from the shelves? Let us know!
[source square-enix-games.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments (19)
Honestly Square Enix is one of the few developers that actually listen to Beta/Demo feedback. They've done this before with other games as well.
@sanderev, but let us wait for years for bug fixes on the pc version of nier, more likely performance fixes.. so..
be nice if they could fix the blurryness of the game
Thank God, this one needs some huge fixes. Everything wastes too much time; sometimes you want to collect ingredients and waste time to get there, but... "Syke, go do the main quest, you moron". And fishing is a waste of time, at least in the demo. you spend 40 minutes to 1 hour+ in-game to catch a fish and... it is useless, even selling a rare one gives you pennies.
This game continues to impress me and every time makes rune factory 5 look even worse.
I'm glad to see the time lapses be slowed down a bit. There really wasn't much time in the day to do anything other than water crops as quickly as possible and then bee-line straight to whatever quest you were currently on.
Overall I'm still a bit up in the air. It's definitely more JRPG than Harvest Moon, but it is rather charming, and the character movement and combat feels pretty decent.
I love that Squeenix does this.
@sanderev All the developers listen to feedback. Do not confuse not acting on feedback to not listening. Sometimes the feedback simply isn't aligned with their vision of the game, or there are not enough resources, etc, can be lots of reasons. That said, I do like what Square Enix is doing by releasing demos and using them as a source of feedback and acting on it prior to launch.
I'm glad to hear this. The speed of the clock and the time it took to do everything was one of my biggest gripes. I also died twice in the demo due to not realizing how low my health was so I'm glad to have an indication.
@Djgoa talk to nintendo about that
I loved this game, even with the time element, etc. I've had it preordered for some time from the eshop. The QoL additions will make it even better. Can't wait til Nov 4!
They all seems like reasonable tweaks — the time-lapse speed seemed insanely high.
Still on the fence about this one, but I'm glad they are addressing the QOL issues people had from the demo! I'll wait for a final review before I decide to pull the trigger. I have so much in my backlog and the new Pokémon on the horizon that I just can't justify a preorder.
This game is dead on arrival from the trash story alone. Seriously, the demo instantly saved me 60 dollars because of the absolutely atrocious story it was trying to setup. Not sure where the writers of old Squaresoft went, but apparently they can't find any since.
@phartsy
Different strokes and all that, lad.
It wasn't on the list, so I guess "added male character option that looks like actual male" isn't one of the tweaks.
I think it's great that they listen to some feedback. Sounds like the game needing some fixes.
I don't feel like I got very far in the demo at all, because I kept getting interrupted by cutscenes and needing to take screenshots of the characters' ridiculous outfits to show them to my friends so we could all laugh. Seriously, one guy has suspenders that attach his boots to his belt! I can't take the game seriously when every character has a more impractical outfit than the last. Was really having trouble caring about the story, too, since its primary function seemed to be getting in the way of seeing what the gameplay is like.
Tap here to load 19 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...