Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During the Resident Evil showcase earlier today, Capcom confirmed release dates for each of the cloud versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 for the Nintendo Switch.

Resident Evil 2 Cloud will launch on November 11th and will be followed by Resident Evil 3 Cloud on November 18th. Then in the following month, Capcom will release Resident Evil 7 on December 16th.

Resident Evil: Village is also out next week on October 28th. And the Winters' Expansion DLC for the title will be released on December 2nd. These cloud versions of Resident Evil were originally announced during the September Nintendo Direct showcase.

Will you be checking out any of these cloud versions of Resident Evil when they arrive on Switch. Tell us below.