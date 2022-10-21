During the Resident Evil showcase earlier today, Capcom confirmed release dates for each of the cloud versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 for the Nintendo Switch.
Resident Evil 2 Cloud will launch on November 11th and will be followed by Resident Evil 3 Cloud on November 18th. Then in the following month, Capcom will release Resident Evil 7 on December 16th.
Resident Evil: Village is also out next week on October 28th. And the Winters' Expansion DLC for the title will be released on December 2nd. These cloud versions of Resident Evil were originally announced during the September Nintendo Direct showcase.
Will you be checking out any of these cloud versions of Resident Evil when they arrive on Switch. Tell us below.
Comments (68)
I’m curios how much these will cost. I mean, $29.99 would already be pushing it imo
To be honest, you lost me at cloud.
I hear crickets.
That's good more games I'm never going to buy.
Gee, how exciting ...
Just give us the original non cloud versions. After all if a potato could ran those so could the Switch.
Lol, cloud games are NOT ports
Frankly, I wouldn't be interested even if these were free.
And Capcom have been stingy enough with most of the other ports not being issued physical releases.
So, my choice to get these titles discounted on steam has been proven right. Now that I have a decent machine, the only games I'm getting for my switch are nintendo exclusives only.
Switch can’t run Village, so there’s literally nothing wrong with this
@Desa
They lost me at 30fps, and Cloud(Lag fest), including every other compromise imaginable. Another missed oppurtinity to add Gyro Aiming & HD rumble. Sigh. But at least they can be played in handheld for those that care, which translates to 1 trillion. lol
If they continue releasing games in cloud version for the switch there is a reason , some people are buying them and they are making cash with these cloud version if not they would not bother doing it.
I wonder if these cloud version work as intended for someone.
I have a decent internet connection, and they never worked for me.
Can we just get a more powerful switch so we can get these type of games on carts or Digital only?
At least Nintendo can point back to the Switch in fifteen years and say, “Look! We DID do cloud gaming forever ago butyoudidntsupportit!!!1” when they have the actual infrastructure to do so with Switch 4 but won’t or whatever.
I really wanted the cloud kingdom hearts to work on my switch I even changed my setup so I could connect the oled with an ethernet cable and it just wouldn’t even run decently, never going to bother with cloud gaming again.
@BabyYoda71 and RE7, RE2R, and RE3R can't run on Switch too.
Did anyone see the RE4 remake stuff they put out today? Seems decent but seemingly removing the dog easteregg and replacing the DOOMesque shotgun pump animation with generic video game shotgun pump animation removes a significant chunk of charm that the original had and I imagine this is the first of many changes they do that nobody asked for, I’d be shocked if suplexes stay in for example.
Cool for the people with the wifi to support it because these games can’t run on switch
It would be nice if they ported they ported the originals and got them to run natively as a compromise
@SalvorHardin I kind of like certain aspects of what I saw, for example sneaking around the corners looks interesting, but it kind of looks like the action will be toned down. I hope they find a way to keep the action but with more scary atmosphere.
@BabyYoda71 Doom Eternal is a really good Switch game.
I know a lot of you have been moaning about the cloud versions, and i havent heard good things about the KH games on switch, but just my own personal experience i live in japan and have played RE7 multiple times since it was released here on switch a couple years back and it played beautifully, smooth, and i never encountered any problems with it. Im really excited to finally get to play these other RE games i just hope they play as well as 7 does.
I'm sure the Cloud Version releases work for some people... I'm definitely not one of them, though. Shout outs to those who can make it work. The demos just never worked properly for me.
@DashKappei RE7 was 2000 yen for six months thats about 18 usd
These Switch cloud games suffer horribly from lag, especially when playing with handheld Wi-Fi. The new Plague Tale, for example, has several reports of horrible lag on Switch.
But more importantly, they are all run by different companies, so you never know when the servers for these games are going to be cut. It's not going to be like Stadia, where Google actually refunded its users. When these ones are cut, you are probably going to be screwed out of your purchase. Best to just avoid them.
@yuwarite they arent fully priced retail versions its like a much cheaper subscription
I'll just stick to the PS4 versions, thanks.
No physical no purchase. No native port no chance in hell.
I'll just stick to my PS4/PS5 copies. If cloud is the future, I'll be staying in the past.
Even if it was free, I wouldn't play these. I'll never support cloud gaming. My Xbox One/Series X & PS4/PS5 copies will do just fine! However, I would buy physical PS5 copies of each game again. Make it happen Capcom!
Go pound sand, crapcon. I'd sooner buy a steam deck to play these than any cloud version you'd offer.
Can't wait for the switch successor so maybe we can start getting ports of any PS4 game without it being a crappy cloud version. Then we'll start getting cloud versions of PS5 games cause switch 2 won't be able to handle those. Ugh! I love Nintendo but i really wish sometimes they would keep up with the times and stop being two gens behind everyone else. It's really frustrating sometimes.
Maybe time for switch 2 so we dont need these cloud versions.
Soon they’ll charge you for imagining that you’re playing the game.
I saw plague tale in the eshop yesterday at full retail price for a cloud game...it's an absolute joke.
I'd also wager that, if you cannot afford the machine capable of running these games natively then you almost certainly won't have the infrastructure needed to run these cloud versions at a capable level.
The sooner these cloud games go the way of Stadia, the better.
@SalvorHardin with the original already on Switch, it's all kinda under my radar anyway. I've only been going for the two previous remakes - eschewing the Vita-compatible originals, Carl! - because my laptop can kinda sorta stomach them and because I've quickly had ink ribbons up to here (and I'll still have to deal with them in RE0 later). RE4 promises no such dilemmas.😆
@BabyYoda71 Switch can run Doom Eternal, so everything is wrong with these cloud games on Switch!!!!!!!!
@Desa cloud games is the same like the game never released. Never gonna buy anything cloud. Stupid capcom for insulting their fans with this lazy effort. It’s like asking us to flush our money down the toilet and being surprised when we don’t want to do it.
Damn I'm desperate to play r2r but not this desperate. Wish Nintendo would upgrade the hardware so I wouldn't have to go out and buy the steam deck.
Capcom, we want a Resident Evil game MADE FOR SWITCH, a-la Monster Hunter Rise. Please and thank you.
@AmplifyMJ Resident Evil Revelations 3 should come any day now someday.
Lol skipping this of course.
Maybe one day Capcom will give Nintendo platforms great treatment again with RE [I’m talking actual news games like Revelations] like what they already do with MH.
@Serpenterror now you’re talking 👍
They should release the ps1 games. They would run native. Code Veronica too.
Much as I'd love to try some of these, I refuse to get them because of them being Cloud versions. I'll just get them when they're natively playable on the Switch successor or its successor in 10 to 15 years or so.
How the rest of these are received is really going to hinge on how well Village plays for being a cloud version and to say I have low expectations....would be an understatement.
Killed the hype for me as soon as it says Cloud would never support any Cloud gaming look at Kingdom hearts and Guardians of the galaxy.
@SalvorHardin I've heard the dogs dead in it
I have this feeling that if Capcom outsourced these games to professional porting company they would run on the switch. But probably to expensive for them.
i hate cloud gaming
I wouldn't go near cloud gaming.
@Varkster and I see tumbleweed lol
Cloud? No thank you.
I would really like to see Resident evil 3 on the switch
But in cloud format I don't think so.
I’m not against cloud gaming. I’ve had success running them on my WiFi, though I can appreciate others have not. But my issue is that this inconsistency is not reflected in the cost; full price for a game that may or may not work for you? That’s quite a gamble.
Hahaha. That is all.
They’d probably make more money polishing up and porting the PS1 games and Code Veronica in HD. Don’t even remaster, just drop them on switch for $15-20 apiece and call it a day.
@Znake @LikelySatan The difference is that Doom Eternal was released just a few months after it was on other consoles. These games have been out for years, and most people who want it already own it. So even if they could get it to run, it wouldn’t be worth the extra money.
Getting the PC Versions instead. 🤷
Such a shame they are cloud games. Takes a real shine off the releases (pun unintentional)
Reminder that all these games should run great on a Steam Deck 😉 Thats the only realistic option for playing these games portable + offline.
Being one of my favorite games ever, I'm hoping for the RE4 remake to come to the Switch one day
I can't imagine what it must be like for the Switch to be your only gaming platform and be served up rubbish like this.
It smells like fart in here.
@McGruber oops, sorry
Also unofficially known as the Resident Evil: Bend Over and Take It Collection.
@BabyYoda71 right, DOOME Switch had like 9 months to get into shape, these games are years (well, a year in the case of Village) old...you'd think Capcom could make some weird downgraded ports. They just want to get a low effort payday.
Just like Frostbite Engine with Plants vs Zombies, I guess RE Engine with Monster Hunter Rise was ported in vain
