Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Gloom-Borne Illness Side Quest Walkthrough

In this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, we'll take you through the steps needed to complete the Gloom-Borne Illness Side Quest, including the specific porridge recipe you'll need to restore Lasli and Claree's grandmother to full health.

Let's cook.

Zelda: TOTK Gloom-Bourne Illness Side Quest Walkthough

So, you've arrived in Kakariko Village and gone to the local clothing store — Enchantment — and spotted the Radiant and Stealth Armour sets, but the 5000-Rupee asking price for each item too high for your budget.

Speak with Claree behind the counter and you'll find out that her ailing grandmother is the reason for the price hike and she can't afford to lower the prices until her sick relative has recovered. Sounds like a side quest!

Head up the path due west, take a right, and you'll find Claree's sister, Lasli, sitting beside a cooking pot. You can pass her and go speak to her grandma if you like, although it's not necessary to complete the side quest.

Speak to Lasli and she'll say her grandmother is suffering with a Gloom-based sickness — a Gloom-borne illness, if you will. She is experimenting with a special porridge recipe that will cure her grandmother, but she can't find the ingredient that helps with Gloom sickness.

Lasli will tell you the ingredients needed to make regular old Veggie Porridge, but she needs help with that Gloom-resistant ingredient. That's where you come in.

Gloom Sickness Porridge Recipe

If you've visited the Sky Islands and picked any of the flowers up there, you've no doubt got some Sundelions in your inventory. These plants are key to combating the health-sapping effects of Gloom. Here's its inventory description:

A wild plant that grows in the sun at high altitudes. Soaked in sunlight, its petals can restore health depleted by gloom when used in cooking.

Sundelions can be found growing in plentiful numbers in the Sky Islands and are the secret ingredient needed to turn Veggie Porridge into the Gloom-fighting Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Here's the Sunny Veggie Porridge recipe:

Fresh Milk

Hylian Rice

Sundelion

(The milk and rice can be bought from travelling vendors, and the general store in Hateno Village stocks both, too.)

Cook those ingredients in the pot and talk to Lasli. Soon her grandmother is back on her feet thanks to your culinary prowess and worldly wisdom, and Lasli will reward you with some Energising Veggie Porridge.

With granny cured, Claree lowers her garment prices from insane down to merely eye-watering, and you're free to purchase the Radiant Armour and Stealth Armour, as well as claim the Sheikah Fabric for your paraglider as a first-time customer gift, too.